Who is Fancy Acholonu? Alexx Ekubo reportedly splits with girlfriend 3 months before wedding

The latest reports say that Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo and fiancé Fancy Acholonu have separated before their wedding. The reports also mention that Acholonu has called off the engagement and deleted their joint Instagram page, FalexxForever.

Fancy has unfollowed Alexx Ekubo, but he is still following her. The actor has several photos and videos from their proposal and engagement ceremony on his Instagram page. However, Acholonu has deleted all the pictures she has with Alexx on her Instagram page.

Alexx Ekubo and fiancee Fancy Acholonu reportedly called off their engagement 3 months to their wedding - https://t.co/Q8AsrFs13z pic.twitter.com/emTzBETqwW — Wave Nigeria (@wavenigeria247) August 25, 2021

The couple got engaged in Los Angeles and tied the knot on November 20, followed by their white wedding in Lagos on November 27. Fans started to react on social media as soon as the news broke, and most of them believed that the news might not be true.

All about Alexx Ekubo’s fiancé

Fancy Acholonu with her friends (Image via Instagram/fancyacholonu)

Fancy Acholonu is Alexx Ekubo’s fiancé. She is an actress, model, and social media influencer and is well-known for her work in films. She has a large number of followers on her social media account.

Acholonu became popular after her videos went viral on social media. She used to post workout routines on Instagram. Born in Lagos, she became a known face after appearing in movies like Running to Live, Living to Run, and Lethal Model. People came to know more about her following her engagement with Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo.

After completing her education in Lagos, she started modeling and auditioning for movies and TV shows at 15. She is supposed to be 26, though it has not been confirmed till now. Along with that, information about her family members remains unknown.

Fancy Acholonu operates a modeling and acting school called The Fancy Kids and a jewelry business called Zodiacaa. She is even a certified event planner and plans to own an event company in the future. Her engagement with Alexx Ekubo grabbed the attention of many, but news reports claim the couple has split.

Also read: NCT's Lucas posts handwritten apology for past behavior; SM releases statement and halts his activities

Edited by Srijan Sen