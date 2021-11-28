 'Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues': Release date, trailer and more

Christmas is nothing without Mariah Carey and she's bringing the joy back with her upcoming holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

The highly-anticipated special is directed by Joseph Kahn and will feature an exclusive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and Mariah, along with her kids, as they share their favorite holiday moments. Mariah will also be celebrating her beloved holiday classic, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' and the smash hit 'Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.'

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming AppleTV+ special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.

When is 'Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues' expected to release?

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is expected to premiere on December 3, on AppleTV+. The holiday spectacular set will also reveal the first performance of Mariah's new single, 'Fall in Love at Christmas.'

Mariah will be joined by artists like Khalid and Kirk Franklin as they bring the Christmas spirit to fans from around the world. The Queen of Christmas will also perform the fan favorite, 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)', but in a new rendition.

Mariah definitely misses performing live, as she stated:

"I wasn’t trying to go out there and encourage people to gather while we still don’t really know what the situation is; that’s too big a responsibility for me. I’m very thankful for the time in the studio, recording and re-recording and also re-inventing songs. Nothing can compare to singing with your fans who are right there with you, but I think being able to speak with my fans virtually, letting them hear new songs and watch the Christmas specials are all me giving of myself to my fans… that’s the best I can do."

Check out the trailer for 'Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues'

A short clip of Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues was released a few days ago and Mariah promises that this year's special will be different from last year's Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. Mariah explained:

"Through the years, there’s been a consistent thing where I would perform. We had already planned on doing a special with Apple TV+, but they stuck with it even though last year with Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special was very difficult. In regards to this year’s special Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, there was something very special about the way Joseph Kahn approached filming this."

The clip of Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues revealed 1940s art-deco built around Christmas with Mariah donning a a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, which is said to weigh around 60 pounds (around 27 kilograms), bejeweled from top to bottom with a long train.

Stream Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues exclusively on AppleTV+ from December 3 and watch Mariah 'sleigh' Christmas.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider