'F is for Family' Season 5 review: The Murphys bid farewell with the most perfect closure in the Netflix original 

The final season of Netflix's F is for Family dropped, and it's the most wholesome ending to the beloved sitcom.

Created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, the Netflix original encapsulates the average family life of 1970s. The show unapologetically showcases the messed up Gen X but also adds relatability, with elements of a struggling middle-class family. F is for Family explores many aspects of suburban life - work, money, community, family, and mental health.

The final season of F is for Family premiered on November 25 and stars Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Debi Derryberry, and Sam Rockwell as the leads.

'F is for Family' Season 5 leaves with a new perspective

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Season 5 of F is for Family starts off with a plot twist when Big Bill Grampa Murphy passes away in the very first episode. This causes a whirlwind for Frank as his daddy issues have always been a significant factor in his anger.

But surprisingly, he handles this very well. He does go through stages of grief throughout the season of F is for Family like everyone else does, but keeps his family in mind. His character development was a very noticeable change as he learned a lot this season.

As for the rest of the family, they have their own dramas going on as they navigate their way through life. Sue, in particular, took Grampa's death as a reminder to make the most of the moments spent with her family. Although it's never easy considering her father is exactly like Frank, she still manages to stay fantastic in the final season. Played by Laura Dern, Sue might be the realest in the family and the definite MVP of the season.

Kevin, the eldest son played by Justin Long, goes through a rough patch, aka teenage heartbreak. But Kevin does come out as a better man in the end, and manages to connect with his father during all of it.

Middle sibling Bill has his own side-adventure going on, from acting out over faith not holding any meaning, to becoming a junior police officer in the force. But he is still determined, for all the wrong reasons, as this does not stop him from premiering an explicit film for the neighborhood kids.

Maureen, no longer the youngest kid, has her own troublesome ways as she is caught manipulating witchcraft throughout the season. Her crazy fire in the cemetery failed as Kevin stole the spotlight by accidentally setting his own fire at the Jewish monastery. Thankfully, Sue and Frank have come a long way from being a dysfunctional family, even with their troublesome kids.

F is for Family might have some sappy moments but it is equally as dramatic. In the final episode, the comedy manages to pack in the most hilarious moments of the season. The character developments throughout the season were nothing but impressive, with local drug addict Vic sobering up and becoming a single dad, adding a brand new angle to Sam Rockwell's character.

Chauncey, played by Kevin Michael Richardson, also added a new dynamic after becoming a local politician, making every single character of the show get its own form of closure.

The final season of F is for Family is handled well in this sitcom-styled animated series, considering all the changes that emulated life. The series felt like a circle, ending the saw way it began. The final scene is actually the only time viewers meet the Murphy family as a whole, and the real tear-jerker is how much each character has accomplished throughout the series.

F is for Family's final season respectfully gives closure with the understanding that life goes on. The series was fun while it lasted and it definitely dug deep into the family sitcom turf.

What helped balance out the morals of the series was the adult-themed genre of the show. In the end, F is for Family was a thoughtful perspective on the middle-class life performed by talented comedians, a graceful execution with solid intentions.

Stream the final season of F is for Family exclusively available on Netflix, with previous seasons also available to watch.

Edited by R. Elahi