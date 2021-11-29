'Dynasty' Season 5: 3 reasons why the Carrington family drama cannot be missed

It's raining new content on CW, with a brand new season of Dynasty on its way, just in time for Christmas.

The reboot of the original 1980s prime-time soap opera, Dynasty, has been developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick. It revolves around the lives of the rich Carringtons as they fight for power, at times for importance while also dealing with a whole lot of family drama on the side.

'Dynasty' Season 5 is a must-watch and here's why

Dynasty will see the return of favorites such as Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de La Fuente, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber and Grant Show, along with new addition Eliza Bennett.

That being said, here's why Dynasty's Season 5 is a must-watch.

1) The long-lost Carrington, Amanda, will be seen a lot more

Season 4 of Dynasty revealed a brand new Carrington, Amanda Carrington, who is Alexis's secret daughter with Blake. She is a successful lawyer who was raised in Europe. Like every sibling, Amanda is trying to get along with her dear brother and sister, Adam and Fallon, and seems to have made a bit of progress with Fallon.

In the upcoming season, viewers will see a lot more of Amanda as she will be one of the lead characters in the show. Since she was a secret, there must still be things that Fallon doesn't know about her and that's the drama everyone is looking forward to.

2) The mystery behind Fallon's gun shot will be revealed

The finale of Dynasty's Season 4 had a showdown between Eva and Fallon, all due to Eva's wrongdoings towards separating Liam and Fallon. After realizing that Liam never felt the same kind of affection for her, Eva shows up at Blake's campaign gala and shoots Fallon in the hip. It's unclear whether it was accidental or intentional, given what Eva's current feelings are. Fallon is then seen falling to the ground and the episode ends on that note.

Season 5 of Dynasty will hopefully pick up from this very moment and reveal immediately whether Fallon is alive or dead. Of course, it's unlikely that the show would kill off the main character, but it will still be interesting to see the aftermath of this incident.

3) A great deal of drama awaits

In addition to Fallon's bad luck, Alexis is also seen getting arrested, all thanks to Adam. After getting the money from Alexis, who was faking her maternal feelings as usual, he shoots Dr. Larson when asked for more money. Adam then moves on to blame his mother for the act, immediately putting her and her fabulous gown in jail.

Dynasty's upcoming season will also reveal what will happen to Alexis besides all the other drama that is in store for the viewers.

No official trailer or promotional poster has been released by CW yet for Dynasty's Season 5, but it is all set to premiere exclusively on CW from December 20. The upcoming season will not be available on Netflix, but previous seasons of the show are available to stream on the platform.

