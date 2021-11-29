'Dynasty' Season 4 recap: Politics, fashion, and more

CW's Dynasty has given its viewers iconic fashion and dramatic moments back to back and will continue to do so with its upcoming season.

Starring Elizabeth Gillies, the rich family drama is a must-watch for anyone who loves fashion and power struggles. Developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, Dynasty revolves around the Carringtons and their altercations over fortune.

The show is a reboot of the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name and is all set to premiere its fifth season on December 20.

How did 'Dynasty' Season 4 end?

Season 4 of Dynasty ended with a cliffhanger and way too many questions. The final episode of Dynasty titled Filled with Manipulations and Deceptions, begins with Jeff worrying about his mother and Colby Space Co. by neglecting his health, as usual. Dominique obviously does not know about Jeff missing his appointments but later finds out after calling his doctor.

As the episode progresses, Jeff hacks Brady's phone and finds out that he was at Alexis' penthouse, probably trying to sell information about his company. Dominique stops him and tells him that the doctor and Michael are on their way, but he grabs and handcuffs her to a shelf. Michael reaches just in time and stops Jeff from shooting Brady.

Adam manages to get his money from Alexis and meets Dr. Larson only to get forced into more money. Knowing Adam, he has a bad habit, and in this very situation he sees it as the only option. He kills Dr. Larson and puts the blame on his mother, putting Alexis immediately in jail.

On the other hand, Fallon traps Eva in the office and asks her to admit to sabotage and threatens her with what she sees in Liam's book. The two end up arguing until Liam shows up and in a moment alone with Eva, he confesses that a romance with her not something he's looking for at the moment. A sudden moment of realization occurs to Liam that Fallon was right all along about Eva, and that he still loves Fallon.

Later that night, Liam goes to Blake's campaign gala and Eva is there too. The twist is that Eva has a gun on her and uses it to shoot, accidentally hitting Fallon in the hip. Fallon immediately drops to the ground and a panicked crowd surrounds her. Like many unwanted appearances at the event, Beto also shows up but Eva beats him on the trigger, making him run after the incident. The episode ends on that note, not revealing whether the very main character is alive or dead.

This finale ended in a very Dynasty style with some outrageous elements of the show packed into one brilliant chapter. Dynasty gave viewers some new iconic moments like Alexis wearing a designer dress while in handcuffs, the epic showdown between Eva and Fallon and the very last scene.

The upcoming season of Dynasty will definitely continue this momentum with a much stronger and higher approach. Readers can catch Season 5 of Dynasty premiering on December 20, exclusively on CW. Previous seasons, including Season 4, are available on Netflix.

