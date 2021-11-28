When will 'Pen15' Season 2 Part 2 air? Release date, trailer and more about Hulu series

The Emmy-nominated series, Pen15, is all set to return with the second half of season 2. The upcoming half of the second season will have six episodes in total, exploring Anna's romantic relationship and how it affects the show's central duo.

Created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman, Pen15 revolves around the teenage lives of Maya and Anna as they navigate their way through their teenage years, from boys to bullies to parental divorces.

The upcoming part dives into the girls' romantic relationships with high school boys, dealing with friendship hurdles, grief and painful divorces.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Hulu's upcoming half of Pen15 Season 2.

When is 'Pen15' Season 2 Part 2 expected to release?

Pen15 Season 2 Part 2 will be premiering from 3 December 2021, exclusively on Hulu. The comedy series really captures the essence of what it's like being a teen in today's world. Viewers can observe the friendship between the due deepening and blossoming into an unbreakable bond as they try to fit in with the popular crowd and prove themselves to be 'cool.'

Pen15 is considered to be one of the most realistic shows that depicts emotional, hormonal and chaotic periods between childhood and adulthood. The series balances out the heart-wrenching sadness with humourous moments every now and then.

Pen15 Season 2 stars Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine, Richard Karn, Taylor Nichols, Melora Walters, Taj Cross and Dallas Liu amongst others.

Check out the trailer for 'Pen15' Season 2 Part 2

The trailer for Pen15 Season 2 Part 2 released earlier this month and gave viewers a glimpse into the world of Maya and Anna as they deal with relationships, also showing Maya's cousin paying a visit. The second part of the series is said to have a new plot line where the girls run away from home and befriend a stray dog.

The final episode of Pen15 Season 2 Part 1 ended with Anna having to decide where she wished to live, with her mother in their house or with her father in his new apartment. A difficult decision indeed, Anna turns to the road and cries, remembering her mother's strength.

The episode was a natural halfway breakpoint for both the characters. It was also the first animated episode of the series.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch Pen15 Season 2 Part 2 from 3 December 2021, exclusively on Hulu. Previous seasons of the show are also available to watch on the platform.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul