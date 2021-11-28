When will 'Dynasty' Season 5 air? Release date and more

The CW's rich family drama Dynasty is back with its fifth season. Developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, Dynasty is based on the 1980s prime time soap opera of the same name. It follows two of America's wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of CW's Dynasty.

When is 'Dynasty' Season 5 expected to release?

Season 5 of Dynasty will premiere exclusively on CW from December 20. The show will see the previous season's cast return, including Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de La Fuente, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber, Eliza Bennett and Grant Show. The upcoming season, however, will be losing Alan Dale, who portrayed the role of Joseph Anders.

A short recap

In the season four finale, Fallon was shot during a showdown with her assistant Eva, but it's unclear whether she's alive or dead. The upcoming season will reveal the truth and may also focus on Alexis' future, after Adam manages to get her arrested.

The official synopsis and trailer for the series has not yet been revealed by CW but it is known that a certain character's fate hangs in between following the shocking turn of events in the season 4 finale.

Will 'Dynasty' Season 5 release on Netflix?

The Carringtons will reunite just in time for the holidays but the upcoming season, unfortunately, will not be available to stream on Netflix. The previous season also arrived late on Netflix, so the release window of season 5 for Netflix might be in 2022.

According to Chris Harnick of E! Online:

"Dynasty is soapy and fun, a worthy heir to the original show and Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's previous offering Gossip Girl and The O.C."

CW has not announced the number of episodes that will air on December 20 but whenever the season ends, it should be available to watch on Netflix.

Catch Dynasty Season 5 on CW from December 20 and fans can watch the family drama continue to unfold.

