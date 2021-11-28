'Silent Night' cast list: Keira Knightley, Roman Griffin Davis and others star in holiday horror comedy

A horror medley of Christmas movies is what the world needs, and Camille Griffin is here to give them that with her movie Silent Night.

The dark-comedy follows the story of Nell, Simon and Art, who invite their friends and family over for a Christmas dinner - what's the catch? They are all going to die and they don't have a single clue about it.

'Silent Night' synopsis and ensemble cast

The official trailer for Silent Night premiered earlier this month and the film is expected to release on 3 December 2021, exclusively in theaters and AMC+. Silent Night had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival this year.

The official synopsis for Silent Night reads:

"A couple invite their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times -- but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something isn't quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or wine can make mankind's imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated."

Here's a look at the leading cast of Silent Night.

Keira Knightley as Nell

The famous period drama actress, Kiera Knightley, is known for films like Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina, The Duchess, Pirates of the Caribbean, Love Actually, Bend It Like Beckham, Begin Again, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, The Imitation Game and Colette amongst many other notable works.

Kiera will be seen portraying the role of Nell in the upcoming holiday horror film Silent Night.

Roman Griffin Davis as Art

The internet's very own Jojo, Roman Griffin Davis, is a British actor known for his highly-acclaimed performance in Jojo Rabbit. Roman will be seen portraying the role of Art in his mother's directorial debut, Silent Night.

Matthew Goode as Simon

English actor Matthew Goode is known for his work in series' and films like The Crown, Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister, Chasing Liberty, Match Point, Imagine Me and You, The Good Wife, The Imitation Game, Watchmen, The Lookout, Stoker, A Single Man, Burning Man, Downton Abbey, Belle, Dancing on the Edge and A Discovery of Witches, amongst others.

Matthew will be seen portraying the role of Simon in the upcoming holiday horror film Silent Night.

Silent Night also stars Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sope Dirisu, Rufus Jones, Lucy Punch and many others. The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn and Trudie Styler, along with Celine Rattray.

Catch Silent Night in theaters and AMC+ from 3 December 2021.

