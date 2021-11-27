'F is for Family' Season 6 won't be happening: Netflix animated sitcom comes to an end

The fifth and final season of F is for Family premiered this week and it's saying goodbye.

The premise for F is for Family is set in 1970s where Murphys, an average middle-class family, is trying to hold it together while also exploring different aspects of life, seen through different age groups within the family.

The series is created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, with direction by Dan Sumich. F is for Family has a star-studded voice cast including Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Debi Derryberry and Sam Rockwell. The show's final season is streaming now on Netflix.

'F is for Family' bids farewell with Season 5

Season five of F is for Family recently premiered on Netflix and unfortunately it's the final season of the sitcom. Frank Murphy's journey seems to have come full circle, giving the series no reason to continue.

The fifth season of F is for Family was renewed by Netflix in late 2020, also announcing it would be the final installment. No specific reason has been given so far about why the show is being brought to an end, but it is clear that Frank achieved what he wanted in the final season.

According to co-creator and star of F Is for Family, Bill Burr indicated:

"Thank you to all the fans that watched this show. Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley, Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen. Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!"

Over the years, the fanbase for F is for Family grew but fans had mixed reactions about the final season. Some are sad, some are happy, as the show got to conclude its story on its own terms. One fan wrote:

"I loved the ending to 'F is for Family'. Why? Because it ended. The ending was exactly where the series was heading. There was no plot twist or pretentious message. It just ended."

So yes, it may be hard to accept, but the beloved series has unfortunately come to an end. Viewers can always rewatch the series on Netflix, especially with the final season of F is for Family being out now, as well.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider