'Dynasty' couples: Fallon Carrington-Jeff Colby, and others who have dated on the show

Family drama, rich people problems, power struggles and mixed love stories are what CW's Dynasty is all about.

The rich family drama, developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick, is based on the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name. Dynasty follows the story of business tycoon Blake Carrington and his family as they feud over power.

The couples of 'Dynasty'

Dynasty might be all drama and power struggle, but it has had the best of love stories, and sometimes the worst too. The show is all set to premiere its fifth season exclusively on CW from December 20.

Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de La Fuente, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber and Eliza Bennett.

As Dynasty prepares itself for a return with its fifth season, let's take a look at the on-screen couples of the show.

Fallon Carrington and Jeff Colby

A friendship turned into a relationship. Jeff Colby has known Fallon Carrington from a young age, thanks to his sister Monica. The duo share similar interests and definitely had chemistry, but their relationship was wrong on many levels.

They both come from rich families and would do anything for power. The same was revealed when Jeff tried to marry Fallin just to obtain the company they had built together and get his revenge on her family. Fallon also took advantage of their marriage to make a business move.

When Jeff's mom made a return later in the show, it was revealed that the two were cousins.

Fallon Carrington and Michael Culhane

Fallon's very first love interest in Dynasty, Michael Culhane was at some point a good fit for her. The two obviously cared for each other but had many problems even before they got together. After a while Michael was not the nice guy everyone knew. He dated Fallon's best friend, gave Fallon a hard time when she was being apologetic and then lied to her when he started working for Ada Stone.

Fallon and Michael's relationship eventually became toxic. Perhaps their differences were to blame, but it was never real love.

Fallon Carrington and Liam Ridley

Liam Ridley came in and swooped Fallon by her feet. His kindness and genuine care towards Fallon from the beginning helped him win hearts all over. He, of course, was also the reason Fallon split up before her wedding. When they started dating, they were the happiest and healthiest couple on the show.

They definitely did rush into the marriage proposal, but it was worth it considering the respect and love they have for each other. Fallon and Liam might be the cutest couple in Dynasty, now that Steven and Sammy aren't together.

Blake Carrington and Cristal Jennings

After his split and eventual death of Cristal Flores, Blake found himself another Cristal, and this time she is here to stay. She has helped Blake through his grief and has always had his back even if it was for his evil schemes and stratagems. They might be terrible people, but as a couple they are strong and deeply in love.

Kirby Anders and Adam Carrington

A very surprising relationship indeed, Kirby and Adam are probably the most interesting couple in Dynasty. Although Adam does have a dark past that he never reveals, he is also the most caring around Kirby.

The two bonded over their troubles integrating with the Carringtons as they are seen as outcasts. However, they have a very true and genuine chemistry now that their situations have improved. They might be toxic and smart on the outside, but together they are unbeatable.

Steven Carrington and Sammy Jo

True love was found when Sammy and Steven got together. The most genuine and iconic relationship had to be put to an end after James Mackay, the actor portraying Steven, left Dynasty.

But their relationship remains the sweetest and most loved by viewers for being pure and true, especially knowing that they planned their future together. Their breakup was probably the saddest moment of the show.

Alexis Carrington and Jeff Colby

The fakest of the relationships, Alexis and Jeff got together for a business deal and as an alliance against Blake. At one point, Alexis even developed feelings for Jeff. The creepiest thing about this is probably the fact that Jeff used to be her daughter's ex-fiancèe. Thankfully, it's all business for Jeff as he does not indulge or reciprocate her feelings.

Readers can watch Dynasty's fifth season from December 20, only on CW. Previous seasons of Dynasty are available to stream on Netflix.

Edited by Siddharth Satish