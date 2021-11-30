'Don't Look Up' cast list: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and others star in the Netflix dramedy

Nothing says more star-studded than the cast of Netflix's upcoming comedy disaster Don't Look Up.

Directed by Adam McKay, Don't Look Up follows two low-level astronomers who have just discovered an approaching comet that could destroy the entire planet and they make it their mission to warn mankind by going on a giant media tour.

The climate crisis comedy is based on a story by Adam McKay and David Sirota, scheduled for a limited theatrical release on December 10 followed by a Netflix release on December 24.

'Don't Look Up' synopsis and ensemble cast

The teaser clip for Don't Look Up was released in September, definitely hyping everyone up with its brilliant cast. The short clip was then followed by an official trailer that dropped earlier this month giving a better look into the hilarious drama that viewers will get to see.

The official synopsis for Netflix's Don't Look Up reads:

"Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

Here's a look at the stunning cast of Netflix's Don't Look Up.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy

Known for his portrayal of Jack in Titanic, American actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio has received several accolades and immense praise throughout his career. His other notable works include This Boy's Life, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Catch Me If You Can, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Departed, Revolutionary Road, Django Unchained, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood amongst others.

Catch DiCaprio as low-level astronomer Dr. Randall Mindy in the upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up.

Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky

American actress Jennifer Lawrence is known for her work in films like Garden Party, Winter's Bone, X-Men film series, The Hunger Games film series, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Joy, Passengers, mother! and Red Sparrow amongst others. She appeared on Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2013 and was the world's highest-paid actress between 2015 and 2016.

Lawrence will be seen portraying the role of Kate Dibiasky, a low-level astronomer, in Netflix's upcoming dramedy Don't Look Up.

Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean

Everyone's favorite comedian Jonah Hill is known for his roles in films including Superbad, Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Funny People, Get Him to the Greek, 21 Jump Street, This Is the End, 22 Jump Street, Moneyball, Horton Hears a Who!, Megamind, How to Train Your Dragon, The Lego Movie, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and The Wolf of Wall Street. He has contributed as a screenwriter for Sausage Party, Why Him?, Maniac and made his directorial debut with Mid90s.

Hill will be seen portraying the role of President Orlean's son and Chief of Staff Jason Orlean in Netflix's upcoming film Don't Look Up.

Don't Look Up also stars Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, Gina Gershon, Michael Chiklis, and Paul Guilfoyle.

Stream Don't Look Up on Netflix from December 24 and enjoy the dramatic comedy with its amazing cast.

Edited by Atul S