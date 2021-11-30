'Euphoria' Season 2 cast list: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and others star in the HBO Max series

Emmy-winning actress Zendaya is returning with another season of HBO Max's Euphoria, and it's as wild as it can get.

An American adaptation of the Israeli series Euphoria is created by Sam Levinson, with Drake as one of its producers. The series revolves around a group of high-school students as they navigate the trials and tribulations of being a teenager.

Euphoria is an exploration of love, identity, drugs, s*x, and everything there is in today's world, making it somewhat an accurate representation of teenagers today.

'Euphoria' Season 2 teaser and ensemble cast

The first official trailer for Euphoria Season 2 premiered last week and gave viewers a glimpse into the world of Rue and her relapses, along with what other characters have been up to. The teaser revealed a new character along with the returning cast and the troubles that are coming Rue's way, making it very Euphoria-like.

The clip begins with Rue happily singing along to the classic song Call Me Irresponsible before things take a dark turn as viewers hear her voiceover:

"When you're younger, everything feels so permanent. But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is. And everyone you love can drift away."

Here's a look at the leading cast of HBO Max's Euphoria Season 2.

Zendaya as Rue Benett

The brilliant American actress and singer Zendaya is known for several notable works and accolades. Her best work includes the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up, Dancing with the Stars, K.C. Undercover, Euphoria, and its episode special, The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and its sequels, Smallfoot, Malcolm & Marie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Dune.

Her musical work includes Swag It Out and Watch Me in collaboration with Bella Thorne, Replay and Rewrite the Stars with Zac Efron.

Catch Zendaya returning as Rue in Euphoria's upcoming season next year.

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Hunter Schafer is an American fashion model, actress, and LGBTQ rights activist who made her acting debut in the HBO series Euphoria. She has modeled for fashion houses like Prada, Dior, Miu Miu, Calvin Klein, Rick Owens, Helmut Lang, Tommy Hilfiger, Thierry Mugler, Coach, Maison Margiela, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Versus Versace, Emilio Pucci, Ann Demeulemeester, and Erdem among others.

Hunter Schafer will be returning as Jules in Euphoria's Season 2, premiering on January 9.

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Chocolate boy Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor known for his roles in Netflix's The Kissing Booth teen film franchise, Swinging Safari, and the HBO series Euphoria.

Watch Jacob return as Nate in HBO Max's upcoming season of Euphoria, streaming from January.

The cast of Euphoria Season 2 will also see Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Storm Reid, and Algee Smith, amongst other recurring cast members. The upcoming season will also see new additions Minka Kelly, Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr., and Dominic Fike.

Catch Euphoria Season 2 from January 9 exclusively on HBO Max. The previous season is available to stream on the platform.

