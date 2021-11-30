'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' cast list: Jane Levy and others star in Roku Channel's holiday movie

Festive season is here and Zoey is bringing in all the music with her upcoming film Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

The film follows Zoey story after the death of her father. It's the first holiday without Mitch and Zoey wishes to make Christmas magical for her family. The film picks off a few months after Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's season 2 finale.

'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' synopsis and ensemble cast

The trailer for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas released earlier this month. The short clip gave viewers a glimpse into what Zoey has been up to since season 2. She and Mo can be seen singing It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year in the middle of the mall. Coupled with that, Max now also shares Zoey's powers of being able to hear people's inner thoughts and desires through music.

The official synopsis for Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas reads:

"On her first holiday without her father, Zoey wants to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do."

Here's a look at the leading cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke

American actress Jane Levy is well known for her work in Shameless, Suburgatory, Evil Dead, Don't Breathe, There's... Johnny!, Castle Rock, What/If, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

She has received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Levy will be seen returning as Zoey for the upcoming Christmas film Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

Skylar Astin as Max Richman

Skylar Astin is an American actor and singer, well known for his portrayal of Jesse Swanson in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. His other notable works include Hamlet 2, Taking Woodstock, Cavemen, 21 & Over, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist amongst others. He has also worked on Broadway musicals like Spring Awakening.

Astin will be seen returning as Zoey's boyfriend Max in the upcoming film Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

Alex Newell as Mo

American actor and singer, Alex Newell, are known for their role as Unique Adams in musical series Glee and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. They have also appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and have released tracks with Clean Bandit, Blonde, and The Knocks.

Newell will be seen returning as Mo, Zoey's BFF, in the upcoming Christmas film Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

The cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas will also be joined by Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, John Clarence Stewart and Peter Gallagher along with Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis and Bernadette Peters.

Stream Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas from 1 December 2021, exclusively on The Roku Channel and groove into the Christmas spirit.

