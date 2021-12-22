5 winter fashion trends that are a must-try

Pulling off a great outfit on a winter morning is nothing less than winning an Oscar, it takes a lot of hard work, from leaving the bed to choosing what to layer.

While the cold season may come as a disadvantage to fashion, it also opens several doors for layering ideas to make the outfit look cozy yet chic. A puffer jacket layered over a fuzzy sweater or a coat dress, anything is possible as long as one knows what and how to layer.

Five fashion trends you must give a shot this winter

5) Layer up the Hoodie

Nothing screams comfort than a warm oversized hoodie on a winter morning. To make the hoodie look more chic, tuck its hemline into the waistband and throw on a long wool coat, and voila! The look just went from lazy to chic.

4) Coat dress

The biggest benefit of the winter season is layering. One can wear whatever underneath and just layer it up with a cute coat or jacket. Such a hack can be used on a lazy winter day when fashion is not a priority. A pair of tights and tall boots along with a chic coat will still make one shine in the spotlight, all thanks to the stunning outerwear.

3) The Boot Tuck

Leather boots never go out of style, be it knee-high ones or chunky Chelseas. One winter fashion hack that would give a striking look is to tuck in the jeans or pants into the boots. This enhances the footwear's shape while also giving it a fresh and clean look.

2) Fleece Tights

A must-try hack for the winter season are the fleece tights. Everyone loves wearing tights underneath a cute little skirt or a pair of shorts, but that becomes an impossible task or perhaps a deadly one when the temperature outside is below 0.

On such occasions, fleece tights come in handy. They appear just like normal sheer tights but are two-toned, the inside being a nude shade and the outside a proper black look. They are bound to keep those legs warm without giving the secret away. Another hack for this is to wear thick nude tights underneath a normal pair of sheer black ones to give it the same look.

1) Sweater Dress

The winter go-to is always a bulky sweater, be it tucked inside the jeans or left loose. But to add a touch of fashion to the look, one can style a bulky long sweater as a dress and pair it up with tights and knee-high boots.

The bulkier the sweater, the better. A pop of color can also add a lot to the look, so it's better to pick the bright ones instead of the dull ones.

