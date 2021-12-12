Friends: 10 best fashion moments from the iconic show

Leave it to Friends to give the world its most classic and timeless fashion looks, most of which are making a comeback on today's runway.

Not only the girls but also the guys rocked the fashion world, be it Chandler's sweater vests or Joey's man-bag; they were iconic.

The fashion in 'Friends'

10) Phoebe's Jazzy Coats

Phoebe always wore something extra because, well, she was extra. Everything resonated with her personality, from her grunge-y dresses, bold accessories, and jazzy bright coats.

One memorable outfit from Friends has to be The One Where Everybody Finds Out episode where Phoebe rocked a bright orange fur coat. The other time was when she wore a zebra print coat in Season 6, Episode 18.

9) Monica's Overalls

Throughout Friends, Monica was seen wearing overalls and at times paired with something new, which worked most fashionably. She paired it with a red t-shirt and a white tank top, making it a very classic style statement.

8) Phoebe's Necklaces

Phoebe's style throughout Friends was considered eccentric and bohemian chic, and she is known to always pair a fantastic necklace with her outfits. No one else could ever pull off such bold accessories as Phoebe did. She even added rings at times, looking cooler than ever.

7) Rachel's Slip Dresses

If there's someone who inspired the fashion of the 21st century, it's Rachel Green from Friends. She rocked slip dresses twenty years before they became popular. Rachel has worn the look countless times, be it at work or be it of different colors or patterns, nailing it every time.

Rachel paired them with a t-shirt or a simple tan, making it her go-to style. Phoebe added to it with her grunge look, which simultaneously felt retro and modern.

6) Chandler's Sweater Vests

Chandler, in sweater vests, was the peak of fashion in Friends. Nothing ever suited anyone better than a sweater vest on Chandler. While some may say it was a fashion blunder, it is somewhat cute, edgy, and cool at the same time. It went perfectly with his sarcastic self.

5) Monica's Mom Jeans

Monica rocked all sorts of fabulous looks on Friends but what looked the best on her were the mom jeans. Usually, in a light wash shade, Monica's looks made her cool, timeless, and simple.

She even proved that pairing acid wash jeans with a checked shirt is something that will never go out of style.

4) Ross' Leather Pants

Ross' New Year Resolution of wearing leather pants in Friends was nothing but stylish. In Season 5, he chose to be the 'rocker dad' and nailed it until, of course, he got stuck in those leather pants.

Reminder: do not overheat leather pants, or they will shrink.

3) Monica's Button-down shirts

Monica made the button-down look cool in Friends. The way she paired her shirts and how stylish she looked in them proves how fantastic anything can look.

Monica even made a tied-up shirt look cool and said goodbye to tucking in. She even rocked a casual plaid shirt, giving it the most comfortable and chic look ever.

2) Joey's Man Bag

No fan of Friends can ever forget Joey's purse, a.k.a. man bag. It started with a simple hat for his look for an audition, but Joey eventually gave in to how good the bag looked. He also thought it was very practical.

Usually, a bag like that is used for keys, wallet, etc., but for Joey, it was meant to keep his sandwich safe. Ansel Elgort and Anwar Hadid got nothing on Joey Tribbiani when he struts down with his man-bag.

1) Rachel's Mini Skirts

If there was one look Rachel rocked throughout Friends, it was the mini skirts. She was a huge lover of mini skirts and paired them in the most fashionable way with everything.

At times, she paired her signature black mini skirt with knee-high boots. Other times, she would go plaid with her favorite dress and knee-high socks. Today's mini skirt fashion is definitely inspired by the fashionista Rachel Green.

Stream Friends on Netflix and watch the group give the best of fashion in every episode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar