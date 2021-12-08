‘Friends’: Who are the men Rachel Green dated

Friends has stopped airing for some time now. The sitcom still resides in the hearts of fans who keep going back to the show. The American sitcom follows the lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan and hanging out at the Central Perk cafe. The six friends have redefined the meaning of friendship for an entire generation.

Rachel Green and her dating history in 'Friends'

Rachel Green is the fashionista friend of the group. She had removed herself from her privileged life and took back her independence by proving that she could make it on her own. Rachel is known for her on-and-off relationship with Ross, with whom she eventually ends up. However, in between, she had an array of boyfriends whom she dated for brief periods.

Here is a list of Rachel's top 10 boyfriends.

1) Ross

Topping the list of Rachel's boyfriends is, of course, Ross. The two shared an on-and-off relationship throughout the show and even had a child together. Despite dating other people, their attraction and chemistry were always very evident. Thankfully, the two make it together in the end. Ross and Rachel are endgame.

2) Gavin

Initially, Gavin and Rachel started on the wrong foot. But when Rachel gets to know him better, he reveals a whole new softer side to himself. The two hit it off immediately. Unfortunately, it just wasn't the right time for them, and the relationship had to end. Gavin had great potential and took care of Rachel very well.

3) Tag

A whole lot younger than Rachel, Tag is fun and handsome. He is crazy about Rachel. Rachel hired him as an assistant, and the two shared a brief period of romance.

4) Joey

There was a time when Joey became infatuated with Rachel. But he put his feelings on hold and never spoke about it because he was aware of Ross's affections for Rachel. He eventually reveals his feelings, and the two try out as a couple, but it doesn't go far because of a lack of chemistry. The two remain friends.

5) Paul Stevens

While Ross was dating Paul's daughter, Paul started dating Rachel. The two have a good time and even go away together for a little get-away. But the two fall apart when Rachel tries to get to know him better.

6) Joshua

Rachel and Joshua could be really good together, but Rachel blows her chance with him because of her obsession with Ross and Emily's relationship. Joshua was recently divorced and wanted to take things slow. He was really nice, but Rachel scared him off with her marriage talk. When Joshua came back to give things a second chance, Rachel answered the door in a wedding dress, and that was the end of their relationship.

7) Russ

Rachel briefly dated Russ in season two, episode ten, The One With Russ. However, Russ is literally the same person as Ross, looks-wise and in mannerisms. Rachel does not realize the similarity between Russ and Ross at first, but eventually, it hits her. The two obviously didn't work out.

8) Paolo

When Rachel meets Paolo, she immediately attracts him and starts dating him. This makes Ross incredibly jealous. However, despite his good looks and Italian heritage, Paolo isn't the one for Rachel. Their relationship ends when he makes a pass at Phoebe.

9) Tommy

Played by Ben Stiller, Tommy is well-known as 'The Screamer'. He had major temper issues and wasn't a likable person in general. He often lost his cool and went on a rant which made Rachel break it off with him.

10) Barry Faber

Barry was Rachel's fiance, who she had left at the alter when she found he was cheating on her with her best friend. Rachel hooks up with him again later in the series, briefly.

Rachel also dated an immature man-child, Josh, and another person named Kash, who left her when he knew she was pregnant. She also dated her colleague Mark Robinson to make Ross jealous.

