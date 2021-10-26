Who is Chris Harrison dating? All about his girlfriend Lauren Zima as he reveals engagement

Chris Harrison is now officially engaged to Lauren Zima. Harrison announced the news via Instagram on October 25 and shared a picture where he can be seen getting down on one knee and proposing to Zima.

Another picture shows the couple clinking their champagne glasses and Zima showing off her engagement ring. Zima wrote that Harrison is the most incredible partner and thanked him for loving her, championing her, and asking her to marry him.

Chris Harrison was previously married to Gwen Harrison. They are parents to son Joshua and daughter Taylor. The two divorced in 2012.

Who is Chris Harrison's fiancee Lauren Zima?

Lauren Zima is a popular television personality, entertainment reporter, actress, and producer. She is currently a senior producer and host at Entertainment Tonight.

The 33-year-old grew up in Elgin, Illinois, and completed her graduation from Elgin High School. She then studied journalism at the University of Missouri.

Lauren Zima attends the Premiere of Amazon Studios' "VAL" at DGA Theater Complex on August 03, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty Images)

Zima was first seen on MTV’s Disaster Date in 2009 and was hired by Entertainment Tonight in 2015 following a stint at Newsy, where she was a creative director and host.

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima relationship timeline

The popular television and game show host has been dating Lauren Zima since 2018, although it is unknown how they met for the first time. They made their relationship official on the red carpet of a pre-screen Actors Guild award party.

There were rumors that Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima might be married after Harrison shared a picture where Zima was seen in a white-colored wedding dress. Although the public was confused initially, they sent their best wishes to them and Zima later stated that it was a bridesmaid’s dress.

Zima revealed a bit about her relationship status on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files in 2019. She said that she felt different being with him. The pair later went out for a drink and Zima also said that their relationship was professional then.

Zima later shared a tribute to Harrison on Instagram in August 2019, marking their first anniversary.

Edited by Prem Deshpande