"Nailed it": Fans gush over Kim Kardashian's SNL debut as she steals the show ft. Blake Griffin, Pete Davidson, John Cena, and more

Kim Kardashian has finally made her debut as the host of Saturday Night Live. The reality star started the show by delivering a monologue in which she took shots at herself, her family, and Kanye West.

Kardashian then joked that her sister’s plastic surgery was inspired by her and spoke on O.J. Simpson and her late father’s friendship.

Twitter reacts to Kim Kardashian’s hosting

Although they might not have expected much initially, Kardashian's jokes during her hosting debut received a positive response on Twitter.

BrooklynDad_Defiant! @mmpadellan Kim Kardashian's SNL monologue: "No, I'm not running for President. We can't have three failed politicians in one family." 🤣🤣🤣 Kim Kardashian's SNL monologue: "No, I'm not running for President. We can't have three failed politicians in one family." 🤣🤣🤣

. @Lettie4u not gonna lie. I'm like Kim Kardashian when I go clubbing 🤣 #SNL not gonna lie. I'm like Kim Kardashian when I go clubbing 🤣#SNL https://t.co/CEptoWXLkH

RCE @moreofmaur Um… Kim Kardashian probably had one of the best opening monologues for #SNL ever. PROP HER. Um… Kim Kardashian probably had one of the best opening monologues for #SNL ever. PROP HER. https://t.co/TDwKyGMXlh

A source said that Kardashian was expecting support from Kanye West as she prepared for herself as a host. The source added that they look after each other for advice and guidance.

While appearing on Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian initially spoke about her journey to being a host. She was shocked when she was initially approached. The 40-year-old celebrity said she aimed to show more than her face, hair, makeup, and other things.

She paid tribute to her father by citing him as "a great influence and inspiration" in her life. She thanked him for shaping her awareness of racial injustice. She added that she started interacting with people of color only because of her father.

Kardashian spoke up about racial divisions across the US and hoped to see people come together.

While talking about Kanye West, Kardashian called him talented and a genius who gave her four kids. When she divorced him recently, it was a clash of personality that forced them to split. Towards the end, Kardashian said that she was excited to be on the stage.

Surprise guests on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian departs her hotel on October 06, 2021, in New York City. (Image via Getty Images)

A few celebrities, including John Cena, Chris Rock, and others, crashed Kim Kardashian’s SNL hosting gig during a funny parody.

Kardashian was a Bachelorette to a lineup of contestants that included some famous faces. She chose all of them and continued the game while Kyle Mooney’s Zeke left.

Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse SNL's Kim Kardashian Bachelorette sketch with...Chace Crawford

Tyler Cameron

Blake Griffin

Chris Rock

Jesse Williams

John Cena

Kim’s Bachelorette picked her favorites to advance to the next level. She referred to every one of them by their first name and the initial letter of the last name.

Fans enjoyed the cameos and are expecting a lot more. Saturday Night Live mostly features cameos with several surprises, but this cast of cameos was the biggest to date.

Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse A 2021 sentence: Here's Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West kissing as Aladdin and Jasmine while she hosts SNL A 2021 sentence: Here's Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West kissing as Aladdin and Jasmine while she hosts SNL https://t.co/uieaIaTEWS

Another exciting segment was Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian kissing as Aladdin and Jasmine while hosting SNL.

