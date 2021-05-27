Friends cast before fame: Waiting tables to training for tennis, here’s what the actors of hit sitcom did

Many fanatics would argue that during its run, NBC sitcom “Friends” had a drastic impact on their lives. In quite similar fashion, the highly acclaimed 90s series actually changed the career trajectory of all six original actors as well.

A look back into their early acting lives does suggest that some of them could have remained unknown had they not bagged their fan-favorite roles. So here's what the main six leads were up to before landing the roles that ended up defining their career.

Hollywood stars have pasts too: Friends before Friends

Courtney Cox

Courteney Cox attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 389980 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Turner)

Courtney Cox was already a familiar face in Hollywood before playing the role of Monica Geller in “Friends.” She made her entry into the biz after appearing in Bruce Springsteen's music video, “Dancing in the Dark.”

Early on, she gained fame for her role in the late 80s sitcom “Family Ties” and is prominently known for appearing in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”

Matt LeBlanc

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 16: Actor Matt LeBlanc attends the 2017 PaleyLive LA Summer Season Premiere Screening And Conversation For Showtime's "Episodes" at The Paley Center for Media on August 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Becoming an actor was not what Matt LeBlanc’s family had in mind for him. Instead, his blue-collar family wanted him to take up a carpenter’s apprenticeship. No wonder Joey attempted to build an entertainment center in season 3 episode 5 of “Friends.”

Matt’s role as Joey was his breakout performance, since he even admitted that before the role, he was only left with $11 after four failed series under his belt. At present, the star is reportedly worth $80 million.

Jennifer Aniston

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jennifer Aniston attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Before Jennifer Aniston's acting career blew up, she worked as a waiter at a Manhattan restaurant. The star also studied psychology at night school and auditioned for roles during the day.

Similar to LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston’s early acting career already had her go through six TV pilots, and she faced four failed sitcoms in a row before landing “Friends.”

Prior to the NBC sitcom, she played a role in the CBS’ failed comedy sitcom “Muddling Through.”

Matthew Perry

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 10: Actor Matthew Perry attends the CBS, CW, Showtime Summer TCA Party at Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Matthew Perry was on the road to finding a career in sports as a highly ranked Canadian junior tennis player. Acting was not on his mind until his tennis career faced a hurdle after moving to Los Angeles at 15.

Speaking in an interview; he confessed that tennis may not have been his forte after all.

“Everyone in L.A. just killed me.”

Even before “Friends,” the star graced the small screen early on in a 1979 series, “240-Robert.” However, it was his role in “Friends” that made him a household name in Hollywood.

Lisa Kudrow

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Lisa Kudrow speaks onstage during the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Lisa Kudrow was certainly the odd one in the gang and had a career in science before she decided to try out acting.

Lisa has co-authored a paper called “Handedness and Headache” with her father, Dr. Lee Kudrow. The star’s father also founded the California Medical Clinic for Headache.

Kudrow’s family were already on the verge of exploring the history of migraines. But Lisa chose a career in acting over her academic life.

Playing her first role in 1989’s “Married to the Mob,” Lisa gained stardom only after landing her role in “Friends.”

David Schwimmer

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: David Schwimmer poses in the winners room during the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Before landing his breakout role in “Friends”, David Schwimmer appeared in TV shows such as “The Wonder Years” and “NYPD Blue.” He even played parts in small time films such as “Crossing the Bridge,” “Twenty Bucks” and “The Waiter.”

David came close to having his big break when he landed a role opposite Henry Winkler in a show called “Monty.” But his dreams were crushed when the show was canceled after just a few episodes. Luck had it that the star would find his stardom in a comedy series, but in the form of NBC’s “Friends.”

