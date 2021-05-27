How old was Matt LeBlanc when Friends started? Here’s the real age of Joey Tribbiani

The cult classic sitcom “Friends” has evolved into a pop culture icon ever since the show wrapped up, almost two decades ago. Over the years, multiple re-runs of the series have kept fans glued to their favorite characters, played by actors Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who played these roles in their early 20s.

Fast forward to 2021, all six main actors will be seen together in “Friends: The Reunion”, a "Freinds" special streaming today.

So to commemorate this special episode, here is some trivia on one of the fan-favorite cast members, Matt LeBlanc, and his life as an actor when playing Joey Tribbiani in 1994.

How old was Matt LeBlanc during the filming of “Friends” pilot?

LeBlanc was one of the youngest stars on set while filming the pilot for “Friends”. The '90s biker-type-leather-jacket-wearing Joey was just 26 in Season 1 Episode 1.

Similar to his character Joey’s struggles to make it as an actor, LeBlanc’s early career had him facing similar circumstances. But “Friends” saved his career after the series became a global hit.

At 26, this was the fourth series Matt LeBlanc had acted in as part of his acting career. In a 2017 interview, the actor confessed he was down to $11 when he landed the part in “Friends”.

"'Friends', when it came my way, was my fourth TV series - and the other three had failed. I had exactly $11 in my pocket the day I was hired. I had to go back and read for the part of Joey a total of six times. It was far from certain I would get the role."

Meanwhile, Joey and the entire gang’s age has been confusing to follow since writers for the show frequently changed their ages based on storyline details.

Joey was 25 years old in Season 1 but in Season 2 he was 28 years old.

Nonetheless, LeBlanc, now 53, has aged gracefully since filming the pilot for “Friends”. Moreover, the star was arguably his best looking at 36, in the finale of “Friends”.

