Was Lisa Kudrow really pregnant during Friends? Truth behind Phoebe Buffay's pregnancy with triplets

Lisa Kudrow, 57, best known for playing the role of Phoebe Buffay in the hit series "Friends", was rumored to be actually pregnant while playing a pregnant Phoebe on the show.

As the "Friends" reunion special soon approaches, fans of the sitcom have begun rewatching the 10 seasons. Around the fourth season, the storyline of the show takes a new turn, where Phoebe Buffay is revealed to be pregnant. Fans wondered if this was a cover-up.

"Friends: The Reunion" is set to air on May 27th on HBO Max, and will feature the original cast, along with many popular guest stars.

Lisa Kudrow on Season 4

In season four of "Friends", writers of the show decided to build on Lisa Kudrow's real-life pregnancy as Phoebe Buffay's surrogate pregnancy.

In the show, Phoebe's half-brother, Frank Buffay Jr., visits Phoebe and tells her about his girlfriend Alice, and how they want to have kids but Alice can't conceive. Phoebe volunteered to serve as a surrogate for her half-brother, giving birth to triplets in season five.

The entire fourth and a portion of the fifth season were centered around Phoebe and her pregnancy, even leaving her out of a major episode where the entire cast goes to London.

Since the entire cast visited London in real-life without Lisa Kudrow, fans were curious about the her whereabouts.

Also read:"This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at boxing press conference

Lisa Kudrow's real life pregnancy

Unbeknownst to fans, Lisa Kudrow was actually pregnant with her son, Julian. In an interview with "People" magazine, Lisa claimed that the cast were very supportive of her pregnancy. When doing pre-taping huddles, they even included her baby.

She said:

"When I was pregnant, they would say, 'Have a great show, love you, love you, love you, little Julian!"

The actress felt sentimental when discussing it. She continued:

"So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."

As of today, Julian, who is now 22, has just graduated college. In an Instagram photo captioned, "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him. @juls_magewls", Lisa congratulated her only child for graduating from USC.

Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter

Fans of Lisa Kudrow a.k.a. Phoebe Buffay are super excited to see her at the reunion. As well as being known for her iconic lines, her fans are excited to hear her latest songs.

Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul