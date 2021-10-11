Where to watch 'The Family Chantel' Season 3? Release date and all about the TLC show

After two successful seasons of The Family Chantel, TLC returns with a chaotic Season 3 on Monday, October 11. The ex 90 Day Fiancé stars definitely deserved the spin-off show going by the incessant drama and entertainment provided to viewers.

Chantel and Pedro became fan favorites soon after they were showcased on several seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. They met when Chantel was vacationing in the Dominican Republic. The Family Chantel stars have had a roller coaster of a relationship due to cultural and financial differences between their families. No one gets along on the show, but somehow, Chantel and Pedro have managed to stick together.

When will 'The Family Chantel' Season 3 release?

The much anticipated Season 3 of The Family Chantel will premiere on Monday, October 11 at 8pm ET/ PT on TLC.

'The Family Chantel' Plot Update

Season 2 wrapped up with Chantel's older brother, Royal and his wife cutting off from the family after the intense drama caused at their wedding in the Philippines. There's a lot to unpack this season. Against the family's wishes, Chantel's sister, Winter, rekindles her romance with her ex, Jah. Chantel's younger brother, River, confesses about his first serious relationship. River explains to his mother, Karen, that his love life is none of her business to which she says:

"If I know you like I know the rest of my kids, it's gonna become all of my business."

If this isn't enough, Pedro's side of the family is also going through their fair share of developments. Pedro and his family plan a trip to the Dominican Republic and decide to learn their father's truth. Chantel, Winter and Karen join Pedro's family on this journey to show support.

Pedro's sister, Nicole, has gone through a few major surgeries. Her long-distance partner, Alejandro, is completely against it, creating loads of tension between the two. Nicole also learns about a secret Alejandro has been keeping from her.

For these two red-hot families, there's never a dull moment in the household. Family Chantel is produced by Industrial Media’s Sharp Entertainment for TLC and is set for a big return.

Edited by Danyal Arabi