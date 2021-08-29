Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh still together? Current relationship status of 90 Day Fiancé couple

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 is almost here. Of the six couples that TLC has brought on board, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are a franchise favorite.

Jenny and Sumit are going strong today but that wasn't always the case. Their relationship started out on a wonky note after Sumit catfished as Michael Jones to get Jenny to chat with him online.

Since then, the couple has weathered a series of ups and downs, which has hopefully strengthened their bond.

Are Jenny Slatten and Sumit still together?

Recently, Sumit shared a photo of himself on social media wearing a suit, which led some users to believe he was tying the knot. Jenny Slatten, however, was quick to address the marriage rumors with a photo of them smiling for the camera.

She later posted a video of them visiting an Indian restaurant. Slatten captioned it, "Enjoying our day." Interestingly, what users noticed were the rings the two had on. When one of the fans asked if it was a wedding ring, she replied, "Engagement."

Despite the good times, the Season 2 finale saw the couple break it off, leaving viewers with burning questions.

Are Jenny and Sumit married?

Jenny Slatten has been living with Sumit in India for over a year now, which has left fans wondering how she could do it on a tourist visa? It's a valid question with many possible answers. Either the couple has secretly gotten married or COVID-19 travel restrictions have kept her from leaving the country.

So, where do they currently stand? Speaking to ET Online, Sumit elaborated:

"This is the process we're kind of in between, trying to convince the family, bring them together and all that and that's why my mom's going to come to our house and live together, and let's see. This is her idea to come together and see how Jenny can be a good wife."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on TLC on August 29, Sunday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Siddharth Satish