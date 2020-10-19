Pokimane reveals she was kicked off dating apps, 'simps' come to her rescue

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers in the world who has amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms.
The 24-year-old Twitch star is one of the most renowned faces in the streaming industry and commands a stellar global fan base who continue to go gaga over her 'kawaii' persona and interactive streams.
Despite her immense popularity, Pokimane has endured her fair share of controversies and continues to invoke the ire of a section of the community who dislike her perceived lack of wholesome content and her borderline toxic fan base. Her fans are known to often go overboard in their displays of affection for the Moroccan-born star, on account of which they are commonly referred to as 'simps'.
Keeping this in mind, Pokimane recently took to Twitter to reveal that she had tried out a few dating apps in the past and was unceremoniously kicked off the platforms due to allegations of catfishing.
In today's world, catfishing has been on the rise as the practice usually involves people faking their identities to lure a gullible victim into a romance scam of sorts.
Pokimane's tweet soon began to trend online, and many of her 'simp' fans came forward like knights in shining armor as they extended support and even put themselves up for dating.
Simps address Pokimane's dating woes
Pokimane's personal life has always been a matter of major interest for the online community and her fans, especially when it comes to rumors of her having a boyfriend.
At one point in time, thanks to ex-YouTuber LeafyIsHere's claims that she had a boyfriend, her enraged simp fans felt betrayed to the extent that a few even ended up cancelling their subscription to her channel.
While that storm seems to have subsided, at least for the time being, Pokimane's recent tweet about her dating life invited several responses online.
Check out a few of the reactions from her fans who appeared to 'simp' over her:
While Pokimane may have endured some rotten luck on dating apps, she can certainly take solace in the fact that she has an entire army of fans who are ever so ready to bestow their undying 'affection' upon her.
Published 19 Oct 2020, 17:49 IST