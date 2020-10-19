Pokimane reveals she was kicked off dating apps, 'simps' come to her rescue

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the most popular streamers in the world who has amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms.

The 24-year-old Twitch star is one of the most renowned faces in the streaming industry and commands a stellar global fan base who continue to go gaga over her 'kawaii' persona and interactive streams.

Despite her immense popularity, Pokimane has endured her fair share of controversies and continues to invoke the ire of a section of the community who dislike her perceived lack of wholesome content and her borderline toxic fan base. Her fans are known to often go overboard in their displays of affection for the Moroccan-born star, on account of which they are commonly referred to as 'simps'.

Keeping this in mind, Pokimane recently took to Twitter to reveal that she had tried out a few dating apps in the past and was unceremoniously kicked off the platforms due to allegations of catfishing.

throwback to when i tried some dating apps and got kicked off of every single one within 24 hours because they thought i was catfishing myself lmao 🙃 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 18, 2020

In today's world, catfishing has been on the rise as the practice usually involves people faking their identities to lure a gullible victim into a romance scam of sorts.

Pokimane's tweet soon began to trend online, and many of her 'simp' fans came forward like knights in shining armor as they extended support and even put themselves up for dating.

Simps address Pokimane's dating woes

Pokimane's personal life has always been a matter of major interest for the online community and her fans, especially when it comes to rumors of her having a boyfriend.

At one point in time, thanks to ex-YouTuber LeafyIsHere's claims that she had a boyfriend, her enraged simp fans felt betrayed to the extent that a few even ended up cancelling their subscription to her channel.

While that storm seems to have subsided, at least for the time being, Pokimane's recent tweet about her dating life invited several responses online.

Check out a few of the reactions from her fans who appeared to 'simp' over her:

Pokimane isn’t just a woman, she’s the human form of excellence. She will be taught in the history books for centuries to come. Every step she takes gives new meanings to life. She is the embodiment of perfection in its truest form. All hail Pokimane. — Lil Poggers (@Ali123XD) October 18, 2020

It’s okay poki, you don’t need dating apps anyway :) — Carl (@OGRealCarl) October 18, 2020

Pokimane match on Tinder with me challenge. — PartyNotNextDoor (@covidestroyer) October 18, 2020

please — poltation 🎃 (@poltation) October 18, 2020

i keep swiping on every catfish hoping it's you — Jaydee (@notjaydee) October 18, 2020

Why wud pokimane be on a dating app. She's outta their league. — Nerf 🎃 (@nerf_btw) October 18, 2020

I'm right here lol why need dating apps — Ajahn (@HappyLovePile) October 18, 2020

You don’t need tinder I’m right here 😫🙄 — Nani!? ➐ (@ChrisGramz_) October 18, 2020

Let’s try my dms. I’m sure they won’t kick you out of there — Max (@ItssMaxx15) October 18, 2020

imagine being lucky enough to match with pokimane on like tinder or bumble.. — Avisty (@AvistyXP) October 19, 2020

It’s okay I would wife you if I could. — Lonnie Jones (@jlonnie44) October 18, 2020

While Pokimane may have endured some rotten luck on dating apps, she can certainly take solace in the fact that she has an entire army of fans who are ever so ready to bestow their undying 'affection' upon her.