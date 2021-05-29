"He's a terrible, disgusting person": Petition to remove Big Ed from TLC gains over 3,000 signatures

On Friday, May 28th, a petition to remove Big Ed from TLC reportedly surfaced. As it has accumulated over 3,000signatures, fans look back at his "displays of questionable behavior" while filming "90 Day Fiance".

Big Ed, known for his appearance on "90 Day Fiance", started to rise to fame in 2020 when he and now Philippine social media star, Rose Vega, became a couple on the show. Even when he visited her in the Philippines, many noted how "classist" and "downputting" he was.

As they called it quits, Big Ed has since then moved on with a woman named Liz, whom fans allege he is abusive towards.

Big Ed's allegations

A petition to remove Big Ed from TLC's "90 Day Fiance" surfaced after allegations that Big Ed had been accused of assault, and "questionable online behavior". The petition on Change.org also detailed an accusation made by a woman who previously worked with Big Ed.

The allegations detailed that the woman had been "sexually harassed and assaulted" by Big Ed for 9 months while they worked together, only to have been forced to sign an NDA. She then claimed that she's "been in therapy for years" to overcome the situation.

The petition also described many things that occurred during Big Ed's publicized relationship with Rose, even alluding to him being a pedophile.

"He consistently chooses young girls to be [in] his [life]. His preference for inappropriately young women is also seen when he tells Rose he is old enough to be her dad."

Fans demand TLC remove Big Ed

After the allegations surfaced, fans of TLC's "90 Day Fiance" demanded the channel remove him from the show.

To add, many fans mentioned the previous season that featured Rose Vega, and how badly mistreated she was by Big Ed.

Some even urged the H3 Podcast and Frenemies to bring light to the situation, as their doing so for previous allegations was able to make a positive change.

@theh3podcast @h3h3productions I think it’s important to talk about! Especially considering the fact that he was your guest on the show. W/ peace & love, ofc — Omer Cédric Ziv (@omer_cedric_ziv) May 28, 2021

He's not weird, he's assaulting women. And TLC is enabling this behaviour by paying women /girls money to date him for the show. This is not okay (and illegal) on so many levels 💁🏼‍♀️ — ✨ ⵟ𐌞ɨꝈɨกѦ ✨ (@ValkyriaRogue) May 28, 2021

No that unexpected. There has been a sexual assult victim trying to reach out to tlc and discovery for months but they keep ignoring her. They dont want to believe that their big money maker got a girl messed up and not able to give consent. — Yeah girl (@GirlwithTheButt) May 28, 2021

I had to stop watching my beloved 90DF franchise because there were so many horrific, genuinely dangerous abusers in the cast. — 🦄Sara THE MURDERIEST UNICORN Amundson💀 (@HorrorNails) May 28, 2021

@TLC y’all need to drop this manipulator! He’s disgusting his behavior is disgusting! I’m sure y’all heard the phone call of him yelling at Liz, unacceptable! — Dani. (@dani_trinityy) May 28, 2021

He is so disgusting and the fact that he had to get Rose drunk to sleep with him should’ve been the first red flag. He’s a predator and needs to be cancelled — dune is cancelled until i finish the book🇲🇽 (@Joysenberry) May 29, 2021

What the fuck is wrong with this dude?! — LarnalynnPro (@LarnalynnPro) May 28, 2021

He really is the “star” of the show but Jesus is he a weird guy. I feel uncomfortable yet intrigued when I watch videos of him — 🎃 Kenny :D 🧙‍♀️ (@Unfarted) May 28, 2021

@h3h3productions youre pretty silent about this or is he still a legend? — La Onda 🇲🇽 (@Edddiiee_) May 28, 2021

Fans of TLC's 90 Day Fiance are outraged by the allegations. Many more have signed the petition since the news was released.

