What You Need To Know About 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3

For the couples of "90 Day Fiancé", love can be found in 90 days without hesitation as the couples have 90 days to marry each other.

The series has lovers, who travel around the world under the limitations of a K-9 visa, come together with the goal of marriage. The suspense has been written into the show on its own. Even though love has not always been found in the show, the concept has brought awareness to modern day politics and world issues. But the question is, what will happen in season 3?

In season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, the American partner moves to their partner's home country. Here is more of what you can expect on season three of 90 Day Fiancé.

A preview of the 90 Day Fiancé: Season 3 cast

The great thing about the show is that there are returning couples.

The first are Ariela and Biniyam. While the couple have had a few successful months since the birth of their son Avi, the show chronicles their relationship after Ariela's ex-husband of 10 years comes into the picture again. Their daughter is also undergoing medical issues.

Ari has an old friend coming to visit... and he happens to be her ex-husband!😬 See how Bini reacts on #90DayFiance: The Other Way premiering SUNDAY at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/TJLvI0DSu6 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 25, 2021

Fans will also see the return of Corey and Evelin, who hope to walk down the aisle. While they spent lockdown together working on their relationship, the show will chronicle their relationship struggles to rebuild trust as Corey hooked up with a woman during their break - even after moving closer to her.

#90DayFiance couple Corey and Evelin are still having major issues in their relationship. https://t.co/nmwG5lQRKC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 26, 2021

The third installment of the series also features the return of season one favorites, Jenny and Sumit.

Even despite a thirty-year age difference, Jenny and Summit are still on the road to marriage and the third season of 90 Day Fiancé chronicles Jenni living in India full time. With pushback from Summit's family towards the marriage and concerns towards her visa, the third season chronicles questions about what's going through the wedding.

90 Day Fiancé Newlyweds Armando and Kenneth Say They Came Out of Quarantine 'More in Love' https://t.co/VoDKqZg21d — People (@people) August 27, 2021

Season 2 fan favorites Kenneth and Armando are also back for another season, showing viewers a closer look as they navigate their cultural differences and the divide between country and family.

Even though they are the first-ever gay couple on 90 Day Fiancé, their relationship struggles are those many couples can relate to, including the question of whether their family will show up for the wedding.

The New Couples of 90 Day Fiancé

Steven and Arlina are hopeless romantics who met on a language app. Due to the coronavirus, the border closing in Russia brings implications that are causing Steve to make the show his last resort in making his relationship with Arlina possible. Season three chronicles their soon-to-be wedding.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – Meet new couple Steven and Alina https://t.co/eW9HdcVK3K — The Independent (@Independent) August 26, 2021

Although Victor and Ellie might have had the longest relationship on the 90 Day Fiance' members, Ellie is the most at risk. Ellie is trading a successful career for Victor's small-town life after being in a two-year long-distance relationship.

Season three of 90 Day Fiancé gives viewers a look at Ellie's decision to take a chance at her heart or her career.

Everyone has a different story this season where they must make a decision that will affect their relationship. With the ultimate goal being marriage, some couples might not make it to the aisle. The great thing is that those couples who do have their own way of getting there are keeping the 90 Day Fiancé fans engaged every step of the way.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi