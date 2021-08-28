How old is Sirhan Sirhan today? Robert F Kennedy's assassin granted parole

On August 27, the man who assassinated the 35th US President John F Kennedy's brother, Robert F Kennedy, was granted parole. The killer, Sirhan Sirhan, served 53 years of his life sentence.

He was initially given a death sentence, changed to a life sentence after California scrapped capital punishment in 1972. The hearing on Friday (August 27) was Sirhan's 16th parole hearing.

Robert F Kennedy's son Douglas Kennedy told the Associated Press,

"I am grateful today to see him [Sirhan Sirhan] as a human being worthy of compassion and love."

Meanwhile, his brother Robert F Kennedy Jr mentioned in his letter to the parole board:

"While nobody can speak definitively on behalf of my father, I firmly believe that based on his own consuming commitment to fairness and justice, that he would strongly encourage this board to release Mr. Sirhan because of Sirhan's impressive record of rehabilitation."

Although Sirhan has been granted parole, it does not guarantee his freedom yet. Two reviewers had taken the decision for his parole, expected to be reviewed by the entire board within the next 120 days.

After this, California's governor will have to approve or disapprove the decision within 30-days.

Who is Sirhan Sirhan, and how old is he today?

The convict was born in Jerusalem, Mandatory Palestine, on March 19, 1944, making him 77-years old. Born Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, he was found guilty of assassinating United States Senator and politician Robert F Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on June 5, 1968.

The Palestinian comes from an Arab Christian family, and Sirhan became a Jordanian citizen when Jordan annexed Mandatory Palestine.

Sirhan Sirhan immigrated to the USA in 1956 along with his family. He lived in New York and then mainly in Pasadena, California, until his incarceration.

According to Sirhan, he killed Robert F Kennedy for supporting Israel against Palestine and sending 50 [fighter jet] bombers to Israel for retaliating with Palestine.

During the hearing, on being asked about his opinion of Israel today, Sirhan reportedly wept and said:

"The misery that those people are experiencing. It's painful."

If Sirhan is released, he might be deported to Jordan. The 77-year old told the Parole Board:

"I would never put myself in jeopardy again. You have my pledge. I will always look to safety, peace, and non-violence."

Sirhan Sirhan also mentioned that he would like to live with his blind sibling in California.

