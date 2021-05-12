Keemstar’s “rocket attack on Israel” post comes under fire, Twitter slams him saying “Educate yourself”

Killer "Daniel Keem" Keemstar is a YouTuber who is known for his news channel #DramaAlert which has been informing people on breaking news on social media platforms mainly in the pop culture genre.
Keemstar is known to be very controversial when it comes to his past and topics that he has covered. Over the years he began regaining his reputation as a reliable news source until recently he posted a video on Twitter that had fans upset with him once again..
Keemstar's fans call him out for false information
As fans began seeing the tweet, which is now deleted, they corrected him. He had said "Unprecedented rocket attack on Isreal & Tev Aviv happening now! Scary AF!" Which was then corrected by a commenter adding, "You said it was an attack on an Israeli building. When it was actually an attack BY Israel on a Palestinian building."
Most understood what Keemstar had meant while others did not understand the Tweet, and in their defense it was a little hard to decipher. Overall, his Twitter followers began informing him.
How has Keemstar responded to being bombarded by fans?
He deleted the original tweet and tried to explain that people had not read the information correctly and followed it up with this tweet:
He made it clear that he is not picking a side and that he feels bad for the people who have to experience that type of lifestyle without any knowledge of when it starts or ends.
After that, Keemstar had returned back to his normal content to avoid bringing anymore attention to the misunderstanding. Many Twitter users did not see the deleted tweet, which ledmore confusion for some who joined the thread later. Others had explained the post and it seemed like they neutralized the issues themselves.
