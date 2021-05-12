Keemstar’s “rocket attack on Israel” post comes under fire, Twitter slams him saying “Educate yourself”

Killer "Daniel Keem" Keemstar is a YouTuber who is known for his news channel #DramaAlert which has been informing people on breaking news on social media platforms mainly in the pop culture genre.

Keemstar is known to be very controversial when it comes to his past and topics that he has covered. Over the years he began regaining his reputation as a reliable news source until recently he posted a video on Twitter that had fans upset with him once again..

Also Read: Mr Beast Burger launched in 5 locations across the UK, and Dream fans can’t contain their excitement

Keemstar's fans call him out for false information

As fans began seeing the tweet, which is now deleted, they corrected him. He had said "Unprecedented rocket attack on Isreal & Tev Aviv happening now! Scary AF!" Which was then corrected by a commenter adding, "You said it was an attack on an Israeli building. When it was actually an attack BY Israel on a Palestinian building."

Most understood what Keemstar had meant while others did not understand the Tweet, and in their defense it was a little hard to decipher. Overall, his Twitter followers began informing him.

Ok when I look at the tweet it's clear that he said Isreali is being attacked in response to them bombing a building thought I can understand the confusion — Random meme (@Godmodegames1) May 11, 2021

Also Read: “So irrelevant without David”: Dobrik’s assistant and friend Natalie Mariduena trolled for supporting the YouTuber

How has Keemstar responded to being bombarded by fans?

He deleted the original tweet and tried to explain that people had not read the information correctly and followed it up with this tweet:

I do not have any side in this conflict. I just simply tweeted what was going on. And I hope for the safety of everyone on both sides.



War is never good. Innocent people die. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 11, 2021

He made it clear that he is not picking a side and that he feels bad for the people who have to experience that type of lifestyle without any knowledge of when it starts or ends.

After that, Keemstar had returned back to his normal content to avoid bringing anymore attention to the misunderstanding. Many Twitter users did not see the deleted tweet, which ledmore confusion for some who joined the thread later. Others had explained the post and it seemed like they neutralized the issues themselves.

Also Read:What is Chandler Hallow’s net worth? A look at MrBeast’s crew member’s fortune

I request you search the stories of both sides before you decide to call any side out — Diallfo (@Diallfo) May 11, 2021

thanks for not spreading lies like all the other influencers who say israel are the bad ones in the conflict. — DanielSh15 (@Danieloni466) May 11, 2021

Keem, I love you and shit but you gotta find a solution to help you with this dyslexia. — recuperating rn (@arabian0nyzk) May 11, 2021

This is not drama tho. People are being oppressed and dying. Drama is when a petty person does a petty thing to other petty people and they start being petty about it. Educate yourself. — dawA👑 (@awadihmud03) May 11, 2021

His ego is standing in the way, he surely wrote that wrong. — DrKillPatient (@user52335) May 11, 2021

I agree. People have no sense and don't use critical thinking and logic when reading things online. — Trikechick (@trikechick99) May 11, 2021

Lol people still dont understand, guys what he quoted is the thing that happend after that — mimza (@mimzacs) May 11, 2021

Honestly I misread the caption on the video first time. My b. — Sean Scott (@SeanScottPDX) May 11, 2021

Damn Muslims yelling allah Akbar instead of helping survivors during the bombing... — miver (@Miver91) May 11, 2021

It’s the woke people that support the terrorist bombings — Platinum (@CriticalPlat) May 11, 2021