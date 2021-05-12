“So irrelevant without David”: Dobrik’s assistant and friend Natalie Mariduena trolled for supporting the YouTuber

Natalie Mariduena claps back after people attacked her in TikTok comments under a video that had nothing to do with former boss David Dobrik. David Julian Dobrik is a famous YouTuber who was previously known for Vine videos and then moved onto making vlogs on YouTube in 2015 and continued making content after Vine closed down in October 2016.

David Dobrik has recently had multiple misconduct allegations leveled against him. People who have been associated with him have been getting their names dragged into this as well.

david dobrik just gets worse and worse and we cant even cancel him cause he's been canceled so many times and he doesnt even stop wtf — `sheng⁴⁺⁷💗💜💙 🔞 (@lalisamanobaned) May 5, 2021

Who is Natalie Mariduena?

Natalie Mariduena is David Dobrik's ex-assistant. Since the allegations, he has stepped down from his position at Dispo, an American photo-sharing app. While they both agreed to cut ties, Natalie Mariduena still supports David as one of her close friends even after the allegations.

In one of her most recent TikToks of her dancing in her closet, people had commented on how she was nothing without David while others tried to defend her and mention that she was just making a harmless video in her room while getting dressed up.

TikTok users have called her out for supporting David's actions.

One of them commented “When you try to be famous but can’t without David.” and adding to that another said, "So irrelevant without David."

She did mention that she does not condone or support any sexual misconduct and even mentioned a video that had been taken of the group doing some inappropriate activities because David believed it was worth it for content. Despite being an alleged victim of David's, she still supports him as her friend which seems to confuse fans.

David Dobrik's Former Assistant Natalie Mariduena Breaks Her Silence on Vlog Squad Allegations https://t.co/2Os9P4YVL2 — E! News (@enews) March 23, 2021

What does this mean for Natalie Mariduena and others involved?

Others who are involved in the scandal continue to stay silent and get figured out later, or come clean about the events that had taken place under his command. While some community members have gone after Natalie Mariduena for her recent TikToks, some fans are asking him to make a comeback in tweets speaking about how they miss him. Others are still quite shocked and don't want him back on the platform.

cancel culture is toxic but stop giving celebrities like David Dobrik, James Charles, the Lopez brothers, etc a platform when people have come forward with allegations involving r@pe, gr00ming, and shit. I'm sick and tired of it. pic.twitter.com/GkFtctdteR — nisa 🐛 (@nisacocooo) March 17, 2021

the way trisha warned everyone about the vlog squad and david dobrik and everyone tried to cancel her for it... — Angelika Oles (@angelikaoles) March 18, 2021

people really be commenting about david dobrik saying “cancel culture is toxic. let people make mistakes.”

no. rape is not a “mistake” you get to make. — kae (@eaksanders) March 18, 2021

I dislike David Dobrik and the vlog squad SO much they are built on misogyny and racism please if we can actually cancel one group of people let it be them — Max Balegde MBE (@Balegde_) March 22, 2021

Why did cancel culture fade tho I want david dobrik to lose 3 million subs in a day — uncle nole (@onyowalkman) March 6, 2021

can we cancel david dobrik finally — lola (@swagwizarddd) March 16, 2021

I miss David Dobrik and his vlogs and idgaf if y’all cancel me for that — rick 🅴 (@ricardoxbm) May 8, 2021

y’all be like “cancel culture is bad” but look at david dobrik. he lost everything and he deserved it — alyssa⁷♤⁹🧈 (@thatcutiejoonie) May 11, 2021

y’all wouldn’t have to cancel david dobrik if you would stop letting no talent 20 year olds with a frat boy mentality get famous pic.twitter.com/A8haxuUfDf — bobby. (@bawbbyshere) March 18, 2021

The same mfs talking about cancel David Dobrik are the same ones that protect their own abusive, predatory friends. Smh — Missy (@witchhrs) March 24, 2021