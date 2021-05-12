“So irrelevant without David”: Dobrik’s assistant and friend Natalie Mariduena trolled for supporting the YouTuber

Natalie Mariduena claps back after people attacked her in TikTok comments under a video that had nothing to do with former boss David Dobrik. David Julian Dobrik is a famous YouTuber who was previously known for Vine videos and then moved onto making vlogs on YouTube in 2015 and continued making content after Vine closed down in October 2016.
David Dobrik has recently had multiple misconduct allegations leveled against him. People who have been associated with him have been getting their names dragged into this as well.
Who is Natalie Mariduena?
Natalie Mariduena is David Dobrik's ex-assistant. Since the allegations, he has stepped down from his position at Dispo, an American photo-sharing app. While they both agreed to cut ties, Natalie Mariduena still supports David as one of her close friends even after the allegations.
In one of her most recent TikToks of her dancing in her closet, people had commented on how she was nothing without David while others tried to defend her and mention that she was just making a harmless video in her room while getting dressed up.
TikTok users have called her out for supporting David's actions.
One of them commented “When you try to be famous but can’t without David.” and adding to that another said, "So irrelevant without David."
She did mention that she does not condone or support any sexual misconduct and even mentioned a video that had been taken of the group doing some inappropriate activities because David believed it was worth it for content. Despite being an alleged victim of David's, she still supports him as her friend which seems to confuse fans.
What does this mean for Natalie Mariduena and others involved?
Others who are involved in the scandal continue to stay silent and get figured out later, or come clean about the events that had taken place under his command. While some community members have gone after Natalie Mariduena for her recent TikToks, some fans are asking him to make a comeback in tweets speaking about how they miss him. Others are still quite shocked and don't want him back on the platform.
