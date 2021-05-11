What is Chandler Hallow’s net worth? A look at MrBeast’s crew member’s fortune

Chandler Hallow is a famous YouTuber who is known for his appearances on the MrBeast channel and participating in the challenges on it.

Chandler Hallow and Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson met through a co-worker of MrBeast, the former had gotten the role of a janitor before gaining attention for his comedic personality and becoming a regular on the MrBeast channel.

Chandler Hallow has become a staple when it comes to challenges on the MrBeast channel and almost always fails to win, even if the opportunity is handed to him, which is what brought attention to him in the first place.

How was Chandler Hallow's life before MrBeast?

Chandler Hallow was born in Greenville, North Carolina, on December 3rd 1998. He studied and graduated from JS Rose High School and then went on to graduate from Chowan University in Murfreesboro. In 2018, the same year he joined MrBeast, Chandler began playing basketball for the Chowan University Hawks.

In 2018 Chandler made a small appearance on one of MrBeast's videos. Since the audience liked him he started making more appearances in them. Now Chandler even has his own style of burger on the MrBeast Burger menu.

What is Chandler Hallow's net worth?

Over the years of appearing on the MrBeast channel, Chandler has amassed a net worth of 1 million dollars, and is poised to continue to grow as he now makes his own merch and continues to grow as a content creator.

As Chandler continues to work with MrBeast and gets his name out there, whether it be with his own branding or the group channel that they are all on, he seems to have cemented his place as a content creator for years to come. Chandler has earned a reputation among his fans for giving back from his earnings.

