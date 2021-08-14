Where to watch Impeachment: American Crime Story? Release date, streaming details and more 

American Crime Story, an FX anthology TV series, is returning with its third season. The first season centered around the O. J. Simpson murder case, while the assassination of Gianni Versace inspired the second season. Similarly, the third season will also be based on actual incidents.

The third season has been named Impeachment: American Crime Story, inspired by the infamous Clinton–Lewinsky scandal. It was initially slated for a September release back in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Hence, season 3 was postponed to a release in September 2021.

When is Impeachment: American Crime Story Premiering?

The third season of the FX series is all set to premiere on September 7, 2021. The series will be a weekly affair and will air exclusively on FX every week until the finale.

Viewers should also remember that the series is going to be released exclusively in the USA. Hence, fans around the globe will have to wait a little for its arrival on their local broadcaster.

Where to stream Impeachment: American Crime Story?

Unfortunately, the third season of American Crime Story will exclusively air on FX and not on any major streaming platform. However, viewers can catch season 3 on the FX hub on Hulu in the USA on the day after the premiere of each episode.

Will Impeachment: American Crime Story arrives on Netflix?

American Crime Story is not a Netflix original, but its first two seasons are available on OTT platforms in various regions around the globe. Hence, viewers can expect the arrival of American Crime Story next year if its first two seasons are available on Netflix in their region.

Apart from Netflix, American Crime Story's first two seasons are also available on Disney+ Hotstar in India. However, the official release date has not been announced yet, so viewers will have to wait for a word from the broadcasters.

How many episodes will be there?

The series is expected to conclude within the duration of ten episodes starting from September 7.

Cast and what to expect?

The anthology series based on the infamous scandal that led to Bill Clinton's Impeachment, is expected to feature the following ensemble cast with main and recurring characters:

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg

Taran Killam as Steve Jones

Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis

Kathleen Turner as Susan Webber Wright

Anthony Green as Al Gore

Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter

The season will be set in the backdrop of events that made Clinton the second US president ever to be impeached. The series will also put forward the struggles that Monica Lewinsky (then 22) had to face, in addition to some investigative re-enactment.

