Marvel's What If Episode 1 with Captain Carter, Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes leaves Twitter in awe

What If…? Episode 1 deals with an alternate reality where Peggy Carter takes the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Peggy takes the mantle of Captain Carter in this episode. The first episode of MCU’s long-awaited animated anthology series continues to explore the multiverse after Loki Season 1.
The series is based on the 1977 12-issue comic book series, What If? Classic: The Complete Collection Vol. 1. The comic series is written by Donald F. Glut, Roy Thomas, Gil Kane, Jim Shooter, Jack Kirby and Scott Shaw.
The episode has glimpses of a super-soldier serum-powered Agent Peggy Carter as Captain Carter and a still scrawny Steve Rogers in a Tesseract-powered Iron Man-like suit called Hydra Stomper.
Here's how fans are reacting to Episode 1 of What If featuring Captain Carter, Steve Rogers and others
The callbacks to 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and the events of the “sacred timeline” before it branched into several realities spawned several fan-made memes. Viewers were also in awe of Peggy Carter's transition from Agent Carter to Captain Carter.
In the episode, Captain Carter shows off her prowess with the vibranium shield decorated with the Union Jack.
Howard Stark’s greater role in the episode
Tony Stark’s father, Howard, was also heavily featured in the episode compared to Captain America: The First Avenger. Actor Dominic Cooper voiced the character and returned as Howard, after his role as the young iteration in 2016’s Agent Carter Season 2.
The voice cast
While most actors returned to voice their original role in the What...If? series, Chris Evans did not. Instead, Steve Rogers' character was voiced by Josh Keaton. The 42-year old had previously voiced Tony Stark in 2020’s Marvel’s Iron Man VR” video game and Peter Parker in 2011’s Spider-Man: Edge of Time.
Meanwhile, Hayley Atwell returns to voice Peggy "Captain" Carter. Other voice cast members include Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Stanley Tucci as Dr. Abraham Erskine, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Toby Jones as Arnim Zola. Furthermore, it has been rumored that Jeremy Renner has also returned to voice Clint Barton. At the same time, Jeffrey Wright voiced The Watcher and was established as the narrator of the series.
While, Episode 1 introduced Captain Carter, the next episode will explore the reality where T’Challa is taken by Yondu instead of Peter Quill.
This will lead to T’Challa becoming Star Lord and going on to work with the Ravagers. Episode 2 will drop on Wednesday, August 18.