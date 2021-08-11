Marvel's What If Episode 1 with Captain Carter, Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes leaves Twitter in awe

What If…? Episode 1 deals with an alternate reality where Peggy Carter takes the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Peggy takes the mantle of Captain Carter in this episode. The first episode of MCU’s long-awaited animated anthology series continues to explore the multiverse after Loki Season 1.

The series is based on the 1977 12-issue comic book series, What If? Classic: The Complete Collection Vol. 1. The comic series is written by Donald F. Glut, Roy Thomas, Gil Kane, Jim Shooter, Jack Kirby and Scott Shaw.

The episode has glimpses of a super-soldier serum-powered Agent Peggy Carter as Captain Carter and a still scrawny Steve Rogers in a Tesseract-powered Iron Man-like suit called Hydra Stomper.

“That was brilliant.” See Captain Carter in action tomorrow in the premiere of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2d2wbUKJqZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 10, 2021

Here's how fans are reacting to Episode 1 of What If featuring Captain Carter, Steve Rogers and others

The callbacks to 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and the events of the “sacred timeline” before it branched into several realities spawned several fan-made memes. Viewers were also in awe of Peggy Carter's transition from Agent Carter to Captain Carter.

#WhatIf spoilers



-



-



-



no bc the implications of these parallels... yeah. yeah pic.twitter.com/8VncZqx12A — kyla (@tfatws) August 11, 2021

How Captain Carter looked after being injected with super soldier serum. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/ta8ZFP0cqZ — Gerardo (@geraardoo__) August 11, 2021

#WhatIf spoilers



-

-

-



Bucky and Howard interrupting Peggy and Steve like pic.twitter.com/8AxN3LVDHK — coco ‎⧗ (@fearlustpride) August 11, 2021

#Whatif Spoilers

.

.

.

.



Neither of them got to have their dance… pic.twitter.com/CpawqHGCea — Jarod (@TheJrodBlog) August 11, 2021

#WhatIf spoilers



-



-



-



so what i’m hearing is bucky taught steve how to steal cars... write that down write that down pic.twitter.com/oG4UIWNzyl — kyla (@tfatws) August 11, 2021

#whatif spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

so in this timeline bucky didn’t die and didn’t become the winter soldier meaning he had a normal and happy life?? bucky?? happy?? made my day pic.twitter.com/b7QARXLBVI — gaia⸆⸉✪🧣what if era (@fvreverwinter) August 11, 2021

// #whatif spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

SHE can step on me and I’d say thank you pic.twitter.com/fevvtBichU — Derek 〄 saw bw ⩔ ✪ ia soon (@derekhero0178) August 11, 2021

WHAT IF EPISODE 1 SPOILERS#WhatIf

-

-

-

-

-

i'm sorry but does marvel really expect me to believe bucky would just give up on steve that easily? fuck no, they're with each other till the end of the line pic.twitter.com/ZAFb1VOazL — ethan ψ saw tss (@wandapilots) August 11, 2021

In the episode, Captain Carter shows off her prowess with the vibranium shield decorated with the Union Jack.

Howard Stark’s greater role in the episode

SPOILERS #WhatIf

-

-

-

-

-

i'm so fucking in love pic.twitter.com/qBpL8HHpkf — xime lvs abril & jaz ४ what if era (@iSOPHDDLES) August 11, 2021

Tony Stark’s father, Howard, was also heavily featured in the episode compared to Captain America: The First Avenger. Actor Dominic Cooper voiced the character and returned as Howard, after his role as the young iteration in 2016’s Agent Carter Season 2.

The voice cast

While most actors returned to voice their original role in the What...If? series, Chris Evans did not. Instead, Steve Rogers' character was voiced by Josh Keaton. The 42-year old had previously voiced Tony Stark in 2020’s Marvel’s Iron Man VR” video game and Peter Parker in 2011’s Spider-Man: Edge of Time.

Meanwhile, Hayley Atwell returns to voice Peggy "Captain" Carter. Other voice cast members include Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Stanley Tucci as Dr. Abraham Erskine, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Toby Jones as Arnim Zola. Furthermore, it has been rumored that Jeremy Renner has also returned to voice Clint Barton. At the same time, Jeffrey Wright voiced The Watcher and was established as the narrator of the series.

The stories you know are changing 🌀 Ask yourself the question #WhatIf on August 11 when Marvel Studios' first animated series starts streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Qk5tKGxGXI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 3, 2021

While, Episode 1 introduced Captain Carter, the next episode will explore the reality where T’Challa is taken by Yondu instead of Peter Quill.

This will lead to T’Challa becoming Star Lord and going on to work with the Ravagers. Episode 2 will drop on Wednesday, August 18.

