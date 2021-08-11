Top 5 Netflix movies based on true stories 

In the post Covid-19 era, OTT platforms like Netflix have kept movie fans busy. Netflix is arguably the best in business, both in quantity and quality of the content it offers. Fans can enjoy a dose of laughter with silly comedies, or they can have chills at night with scary movies.

Viewers, however, sometimes want to detach themselves from the ideal fantasy world some movies create. They crave real-life stories that either keep them grounded or keep their reality in check. Netflix provides plenty of options from its gigantic library for fans who long for movies based on real-life.

What are the best Netflix movies based on true stories in recent times?

5) The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Image via Netflix)

Acclaimed British actor and filmmaker Chiwetel Ejiofor adapted a memoir by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer in 2019. Based on the life of William Kamkwamba, the film and the memoir share the same name, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.

Ejiofor also stars in the biographical drama film in a supporting role. The film captures the inspiring and emotional story of a young lad who crafts a windmill for his village. The Netflix drama has plenty of heartbreaking moments featuring human nature in struggling times.

4) The Dig

The Dig (Image via Netflix)

The British period drama is based on the infamous 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo. The Dig tries to retell events that centered the excavation. Ralph Fiennes, famous for portraying Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series, is seen in The Dig showing his acting chops.

The Dig also stars critically acclaimed Carey Hannah Mulligan in the lead role of Edith Pretty. The weight of the 2021 British drama is carried equally by the cast's stellar performances and engaging plot.

3) The Two Popes

The Two Popes (Image via Netflix)

There was a high chance that The Two Popes could have turned into a controversial venture. However, the excellent performances, beautiful writing, direction and storytelling made it a masterpiece.

This 2019 biographical drama is set around Vatican leaks when the contemporary Pope decided to resign from the Papacy. The Two Popes feature clashes over views of the Pope and the Cardinal while the former persuades the latter to swear in as the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce nail their respective characters effortlessly in the movie.

2) The Irishman

The Irishman (Image via Netflix)

Martin Scorsese is revered and regarded as one of the best filmmakers of all time. For his Netflix project, the influential director collaborated with three other legends of the cinema: Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro.

This iconic collaboration resulted in the dawn of yet another masterpiece, The Irishman. The 2019 crime film depicts the connection between Frank Sheeran (De Niro), who was involved with Russell Bufalino (Pesci)'s crime family and the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

The Netflix biographical crime drama involves a heartbreaking yet gripping tale of betrayal and regret.

1) Dolemite Is My Name

Dolemite Is My Name (Image via Netflix)

Dolemite Is My Name is probably one of the best biographical comedies of recent years, starring Eddie Murphy as filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore. Murphy transformed into the role of Moore with his exemplary performance.

The 2019 comedy explores how Moore created Dolemite during his struggling days. The supporting cast also put forward great performances, making Moore's biopic a silly and hilarious ride.

Viewers should give Dolemite Is My Name a watch on Netflix if they love biopic comedies.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

