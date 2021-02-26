“I’m having a baby ya’ll" - Lacey Evans confirms that her pregnancy is not part of the storyline

The rumors were indeed correct. Yes, it's not a storyline. Lacey Evans is really pregnant, and the Superstar herself confirmed her pregnancy during a recent appearance on American Brain & Brawn.

"The Sassy Southern Belle" had the following to say:

"I'm having a baby, ya'll. I didn't expect it to be right now, as of a week ago. Women in sports entertainment, women in general, you never know. I don't have an office job where I can get a big belly and type away at a computer desk. That's not what God put in my life. Unfortunately, I gotta take it easy." H/t Fightful

Lacey Evans' feud with Charlotte Flair

It would be tough to describe the ongoing storyline between Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair in one word. A lot has happened in the feud as Ric Flair turned on his daughter and is now romantically linked to Evans on WWE TV.

The reactions online to the romance between Lacey Evans and Ric Flair have been pretty unfavorable. Evans announcing her pregnancy on the February 15th episode of RAW took the storyline to whole new levels of outrageousness.

Evans didn't reveal the father's identity, but Ric Flair's celebrations after the announcement played into the storyline and gave a clear idea of where WWE was going with the angle. WrestlingInc would report after the segment that Lacey Evans was actually pregnant. Several other trusted outlets and sources backed the report.

Lacey Evans' original Elimination Chamber match against Asuka was also nixed on the day of the PPV. It is also interesting to note that Lacey Evans wasn't mentioned on the RAW after Elimination Chamber. Evans will be off TV for a long time, and WWE seems to have already found a back-up storyline for The Queen on the road to WrestleMania 37.

Charlotte Flair was involved in a segment with her father, and she told the WWE Hall of Famer to go home. During the recent interview, Lacey Evans would also reveal that she wants to have a baby boy as she already has a daughter with her husband, Alfonso Estrella.

We, at Sportskeeda, would like to congratulate Lacey Evans and her family for the wonderful news.