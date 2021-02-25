Asuka's WrestleMania 37 opponent revealed (Report)

Asuka has had one of the most dominant reigns as the RAW Women's Champion in recent times. Not only has The Empress of Tomorrow had many successful defenses but she also won the Women's Tag Team Championship along with Charlotte Flair while still holding the RAW Women's Championship.

Though Asuka was set to defend the RAW Women's title against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber, the match had to be canned due to Evans getting pregnant. It is now being reported that Asuka's former tag team partner Charlotte Flair will be the one to challenge her at WrestleMania.

As per Cagesideseats, Charlotte Flair accidentally hitting Asuka on RAW during their match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax was to set up a feud between the two, which will culminate at WrestleMania 37.

"It's believed the post-match angle between Charlotte Flair and Asuka from Monday's Raw is setting up a feud between the two for WrestleMania 37, but may not have come off as planned because of Asuka losing a tooth during their loss to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler."

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37?

'The Queen' Charlotte Flair and the RAW Women's Champion Asuka have had a storied history with each other. Flair ended Asuka's undefeated streak in WWE after she beat The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania 34.

Three years later, the two women are reportedly set to face each other again at The Grandest Stage of Them All and it will be interesting to see if the result will be the same or if Asuka will manage to retain her Championship against the 13-time Champion Charlotte Flair.