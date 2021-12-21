2021 was the year for Superhero movies as they not only dominated the box office but also the views on YouTube.

From Spider-Man: No Way Home to The Matrix Resurrections, 2021 and 2022 are filled with the best of superheroes as well as comic adaptations. Be it the greatest directors and producers or the actors, most of these films broke the internet with their trailer releases.

5 YouTube trailers that broke the Internet in 2021

While 2021 saw several film releases not only on streaming platforms but also in theaters, Marvel Studios seems to have dominated the world of YouTube with the most views.

Here's a look at the 5 most-watched YouTube trailers of 2021.

5) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

A sequel to Venom and a standalone film for the Marvel Villain, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, hit theaters in October. Although the movie did not do that well as compared to other Marvel flicks, it was still one of the most highly-anticipated films of this year, thanks to the amazing Woody Harrelson.

The official trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage currently holds 35 Million views on YouTube and the clip was released in May.

4) The Batman

Yet another highly-anticipated film, The Batman, is all set to restore fans' faith in DC. Many Batmans have come and gone but Robert Pattinson as one of them is something nobody expected. The film is all set to release on 4 March 2022.

The official trailer for The Batman dropped in October this year and it currently holds 35 Million views on YouTube.

3) The Matrix Resurrections

Neo announced his return this year with The Matrix Resurrections, which is all set to be released on 22 December 2021. Releasing 18 years after the third installment, the announcement for the film sent all the fans into a frenzy because what's better than seeing Keanu Reeves back in his OG role?

The official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections dropped in September and currently holds 40 Million views on YouTube.

2) Eternals

Marvel's Eternals was also a much-awaited film as it introduced a completely different cast and also gave push to Phase 4 of the universe. With a brilliant cast and stunning plotline, the film became an instant hit.

The official trailer for Eternals currently holds 40 Million views on YouTube. The film was released in November and the trailer for the same dropped in August.

1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most anticipated film of 2021 and it delivered more than expected. The film was released last week and has already shattered box office records for the biggest opening. The film also broke the internet when it dropped its official trailer.

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in November and currently holds 61 Million views on YouTube, the highest for any 2021 film. The neighborhood Spider-Man really did go all in this year.

Honorary Mentions for the most-watched YouTube trailers of 2021 include Zack Snyder's Justice League, Dune, No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and House of Gucci.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul