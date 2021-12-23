'Emily in Paris' Season 3: What to expect from the next season of the Netflix series

The second season of the much-awaited comedy drama Emily in Paris premiered today, leaving viewers with yet another cliffhanger at the end.

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris returned with another season this year, even after receiving backlash and bad reviews from critics for its stereotypical approach towards the French. However, it is safe to say that this season was a lot better than the previous one, in terms of fashion as well as storyline.

Viewers are looking forward to a possible third season for Emily in Paris and here is everything they need to know about it.

What can viewers expect from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3?

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is yet to be confirmed by Netflix, but the current season ends with a cliffhanger that needs to be resolved. In the final scene of Episode 10, Emily tells Sylvie that she has made a decision about either staying in Paris or moving back to Chicago. It's a big question as one of Emily's reasons for staying back was Gabriel. However since that hit a dead end, she may just quit and take a flight back home.

Aside from this, there is plenty of evidence that Season 3 will soon be given the green light, as multiple cast members have spoken about filming another season. In an interview, Lily Collins said:

"I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show. I hope that we get a season three, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again."

When is 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 likely to release?

There is no official release date for Emily in Paris Season 3, but viewers can expect it to drop in the fall or winter of 2022. This speculation might come true as both its seasons premiered in the latter halves of the year.

The plot of Emily in Paris Season 3 is said to revolve around Emily's decision, which is a big question since it is unclear if she took up Sylvie's job offer and stayed in Paris or flew back to Chicago.

'Emily in Paris' Season 3 cast members

Season 3 of Emily in Paris is likely to see the return of the original cast, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Camille Razat. The rest of the cast depends heavily on Emily's decision at the end of Season 2.

So it is still unclear if Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Kate Walsh, Lucien Laviscount and others will be joining her for another season.

Emily in Paris Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Siddharth Satish