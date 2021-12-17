'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas' cast list: Alison Sweeney and others star in Peacock film

Peacock is ready to give its viewers an early Christmas gift with Days of Our Lives, only this time the popular soap opera is returning as a film titled Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

Directed by Noel Maxam, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is based on the daytime soap opera television series. It follows Will Horton, as he creates a festive story around his family and friends in Salem.

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is all set to release on December 16, exclusively on Peacock. The official trailer for the film dropped earlier this month, sending all the Days of Our Lives fans into a nostalgic trip.

The synopsis for Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas reads:

"Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem—but with several twists and turns you’ll never see coming."

Here's a look at the returning cast of Peacock's Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

Alison Sweeney as Sami Brady

American actress Alison Sweeney is best known for portrayal of Samantha 'Sami' Brady on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, along with her work on The Biggest Loser, Friends, American Dreams, Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery and many more.

She has received several accolades for her role in the Days of Our Lives, including a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, four Soap Opera Digest Awards and a Fan Voted Daytime Emmy Award.

Sweeney will be returning as Sami Brady in the film adaptation, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

Chandler Massey as Will Horton

Chandler Massey is an American actor and singer best known for his portrayal of Will Horton on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. His other notable works include Hide in the Light, Angels in Stardust, One Tree Hill and Army Wives, among several others.

He has been awarded the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series three years in a row (2021-14) and also holds a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Massey will be returning as Will Horton in Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera

American actress and former model Eileen Davidson is best known for her portrayal of Kristen DiMera on NBC's Days of Our Lives. Her other notable works include The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, The House on Sorority Row, Broken Badges, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She has been awarded a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. In the upcoming Peacock film, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, she will be returning as Kristen DiMera.

Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans

Deidre Hall is an American actress best known for her portrayal of Dr. Marlena Evans on NBC's daytime drama Days of Our Lives for 40 years. Her other notable works include My Christmas Dream, Women of the House, Lucky in Love, Drop Dead Diva and several other projects.

She has won many awards for her portrayal of Dr. Marlena Evans, including two Best Actress Soapy Awards, three Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress and has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy three times.

Hall will be returning as Dr. Marlena Evans in Peacock's Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

The other cast members of Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas include Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, Arianne Zucker, Daniel Feuerriegel, Paul Telfer, Greg Rikaart, Zach Tinker, Billy Flynn, Camila Banus, Blake Berris, Eric Martsolf, Lucas Adams, Raven Bowens, Lindsay Arnold and Carson Boatman.

Stream Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas only on Peacock from December 16.

