'MacGruber' cast list: Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and others star in Peacock original 

Peacock is ready to give its viewers an action-packed comedy with, once a parody sketch, MacGruber.

Based on the recurring Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name, MacGruber revolves around the titular character and his sidekick Vicki as they save the day. The series is said to serve as a sequel to the 2010 film of the same name and will have eight episodes in total, all releasing at once.

'MacGruber': Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

MacGruber is all set to premiere on Peacock from 16 December 2021 and the official trailer for the same dropped earlier this week, giving a glimpse into MacGruber's life after being released from prison. He is back and already recruited for a dangerous mission.

The synopsis for MacGruber reads:

"After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within."

Here's a look at the hilarious cast of Peacock's MacGruber.

Will Forte as MacGruber

American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Will Forte is best known for being a part of Saturday Night Live and for creating and starring in The Last Man on Earth. Before joining SNL, he worked as a writer and producer on That '70s Show.

His work includes MacGruber, Nebraska, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs films, The Lego Movie films, y Life as a Courgette, Get Squirrely, The Willoughbys and Scoob!. He has received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations: two for acting and one for writing for his sitcom The Last Man on Earth.

Forte will be returning as MacGruber in the upcoming Peacock series of the same name.

Kristen Wiig as Vicki St. Elmo

Kristen Wiig is an American actress, comedian and writer who is best known for Saturday Night Live. Her notable works include Unaccompanied Minors, Knocked Up, Wonder Woman 1984, MacGruber, The Martian, Bridesmaids, The Spoils of Babylon, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and has voiced in the Despicable Me franchise and How to Train Your Dragon.

She holds several nominations for awards like the Golden Globe Award, Primetime Emmy Award, BAFTA, Academy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

Wiig will return as Vicki St. Elmo in the action-comedy series MacGruber.

Ryan Phillippe as Dixon Piper

American actor Ryan Phillippe is known for his work in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Crash, Flags of Our Fathers, MacGruber, The Bang Bang Club, Shooter, Breach and 54.

Phillipe will return as Dixon Piper in the upcoming comedy-thriller series MacGruber.

Sam Elliott as Perry

Sam Elliott is an American screen and voice actor, known for his distinctive lanky physique, full mustache, and deep, resonant voice. His notable works include Buffalo Girls, Gettysburg, We Were Soldiers, Hulk, Ghost Rider, The Ranch, The Hero and A Star Is Born.

He is the recipient of several accolades, such as a National Board of Review Award, and has been nominated for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Elliott will be seen portraying the role of Perry in the action-comedy series MacGruber.

The cast of MacGruber also includes Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, Timothy V. Murphy and Joseph Lee Anderson.

Stream MacGruber exclusively on Peacock from December 16.

