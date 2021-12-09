Where to watch 'MacGruber'? Release date, trailer and more

MacGruber is back from prison and feeling all fresh to go on new missions with his upcoming Peacock series, MacGruber.

Created by Jorma Taccone, MacGruber is a parody of the action-adventure series MacGyver and was originally a SNL sketch. The brand new series will show off all new fights, cool explosions and stunts, pushing to another level of parody with its eight episodes.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Peacock's MacGruber.

When is 'MacGruber' expected to release?

MacGruber is expected to release on December 16, exclusively on Peacock. The highly-anticipated series is based on the recurring Saturday Night Live sketch of the same name, and will be serving as a sequel to the 2010 film of the same name.

The synopsis for MacGruber reads:

"After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past, Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within."

MacGruber will see the original cast return, which includes Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe as the leads, along with Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, Timothy V. Murphy and Joseph Lee Anderson.

Check out the trailer for 'MacGruber'

The official trailer for MacGruber dropped earlier this week and the clip sees the return of MacGruber, who is now out of prison after being accused of a series of murders. He is back and better than ever, now pitted against Enos Queen after being recruited for a dangerous mission.

MacGruber is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video, and was filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to creator Jorma Taccone:

"MacGruber is the f**king calvary and the only one who can save the world from total destruction, promising to drag audiences into what may be his most insane adventure yet."

Catch MacGruber streaming exclusively on Peacock from December 16.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider