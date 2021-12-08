Where to watch 'Anne Boleyn'? Release date, trailer, and more

AMC+'s Anne Boleyn will strive to narrate history in a much more thrilling and diverse fashion than ever before.

Developed by Channel 5, Anne Boleyn explores the final months of the Queen's life as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter while also challenging the powerful patriarchal system. It also depicts the key moments in Anne Boleyn's life which caused her to push herself and become an equal among men.

Anne Boleyn is produced by Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell, and it is a three-part British psychological thriller mini-series. Here's everything viewers need to know about AMC+'s Anne Boleyn.

'Anne Boleyn' is set to release this week

Anne Boleyn is expected to be released on December 9 with the first of its three episodes, with the remaining two episodes airing the next two Thursdays. The highly-anticipated series is considered to be ground-breaking AMC+ Original due to its brilliant and diverse casting.

The synopsis for Anne Boleyn reads:

"The final months of Boleyn's life, her struggle with Tudor England's patriarchal society, her desire to secure a future for her daughter, Elizabeth, and the brutal reality of her failure to provide Henry with a male heir."

Anne Boleyn stars Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role along with Mark Stanley, Paapa Essiedu, Barry Ward, Amanda Burton, Lola Petticrew, Thalissa Teixeira, Isabella Laughland, Anna Brewster, Kris Hitchen, Turlough Convery, Jamael Westman, Phoenix Di Sebastiani, Aoife Hinds, James Harkness, and Abhin Galeya.

Check out the trailer of 'Anne Boleyn':

The official trailer for Anne Boleyn dropped last month and emphasizes the strength of Anne's character and her regal role. The clip features stunning shots of Jodie donning 16th-century wardrobes, shifting the historical perspective towards women, thus creating a unique story.

According to writer Eve Hedderwick Turner:

"We wanted to make sure the world of our Tudor court didn’t look exactly like period dramas that we’d seen in the past. As it is such a well-known period of history and Anne’s story itself has been really well covered, we wanted to make sure that it felt fresh and alive and different."

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch Anne Boleyn streaming exclusively on AMC+ from December 9 and see history unfold with a new perspective.

Edited by Prem Deshpande