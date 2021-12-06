5 comedy series that stole hearts in 2021

What better way to end the year than binge-watching the best of comedy all day long? Many of the viewer's favorites have returned with new seasons, some having said goodbye, but looking at the brighter side, fresh ones premiered as well this year.

Here's a look at the top five comedy series that stole hearts in 2021, ranked on the basis audience scores from Rotten Tomatoes:

5 comedy series that are a must-watch

5) The S*x Lives of College Girls

Another highly-anticipated comedy by the very taleted Mindy Kaling, The S*x Lives of College Girls revolves around four college freshmen at England's Essex College as they navigate their college life.

The S*x Lives of College Girls premiered recently on HBO Max and has been praised for its hilarious approach to college life and its ability to give all its characters depth and equal attention. It has been called a hilarious treat with the perfect amount of sass, smartness and raunchiness.

The S*x Lives of College Girls holds an audience score of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 7.4. The show is available to stream on HBO Max, and according to Entertainment Weekly:

"Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, S*x Lives shares the same sharp, smart, and sassy comedic sensibility as Never Have I Ever, while tackling a wider range of young-adult issues. "

4) Kevin Can Go F*** Himself

There's a whole lot of Alexis with Annie Murphy's return in yet another comedy series, Kevin Can Go F*** Himself. The series revolves around Allison McRoberts, the prototypical Sitcom Wife who is struggling to redefine her life amid an unhappy marriage to her husband Kevin, an insensitive, unambitious man-child.

Kevin Can Go F*** Himself is loved not just for its dark comedy but for its sitcom-like approach that presents Allison's contrasting perspectives of her experience as a stereotypical sitcom wife. The series is shot with both a multiple-camera setup and a single-camera setup with canned laughter.

Kevin Can Go F*** Himself has an audience score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 6.9. The show has been renewed for another season, and is available to stream on AMC+ and Prime Video. According to Independent UK:

"The execution doesn't always match up to the ambition, but in its best moments Kevin Can F**k Himself walks a brilliantly uneasy line between comedy and drama. We'll excuse almost anything for a laugh."

3) The Great

Telling Russia's history but making it satirical, that's what Hulu's The Great is all about. The show revolves around the rise of Catherine the Great from being an outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. The series is fictional and showcases Catherine in her youth and marriage to Emperor Peter III as she plots to kill her depraved and dangerous husband.

While The Great might not be historically accurate, it still manages to be one of the best period comedy shows of 2021. It is bound to make viewers hooked due to its satirical and borderline zany approach. The Great has been praised for not just being amusing but also for its stunning costume and set design.

The Great holds an audience score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 8.1. The show is available to stream on Hulu and has two seasons. According to The Mail on Sunday UK:

"The Great is a period romp based on the life of Catherine the Great, but it is not your average period romp as it is lavishly filthy, wonderfully funny, snappily paced, savagely witty and totally modern. The Great is great, in other words."

2) Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso, a series based on real-life events from Jason Sudeikis's past, revolves around a small-time football coach hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, even though he has no experience in coaching soccer.

Ted Lasso has been praised ever since its release as it is classic culture-clash comedy, The Brits vs The Americans. It grapples with British sarcasm and cynicism, and Ted is the go-to guy for winning over those he encounters. It's loved so much by viewers because it's a mix of a lot of genres in one - comedy, heartfelt drama and office politics. It also has sports, romance and friendship which are themes enjoyed by everyone.

Ted Lasso audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 8.8. The show has been renewed for another season and its previous two seasons are available to stream on AppleTV+. According to Globe and Mail:

"Lasso's good-naturedness chipped away at our resistance until finally we gave in, and just let it make us happy. Watching an episode was like rolling around on the floor with a good dog."

1) Only Murders In The Building

Only Murders in the Building is yet another brilliant mystery-comedy series that follows three strangers who share an obsession with a true crime podcast. The three decided to start their own investigation after a suspicious death occurred in their apartment building. The show is available to stream on Hulu and Hotstar.

Only Murders in the Building was loved so much by viewers that it set a record for the most-watched comedy premiere in Hulu history. The show is considered an obsession in itself due to its silly approach to true crime, all thanks to its extremely charming trio.

The show holds an audience score of 94%, the highest of all the series' listed above and has an IMDb rating of 8.2. According to TIME Magazine:

"Sometimes a mild, witty, middlebrow comedy that isn't trying too hard to be virtuous or subversive or timely really hits the spot."

Honorary Mentions: Heart stealing comedy-series

Honorary mentions for the heart-stealing comedy-series include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Young Sheldon, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Outlaws, The Shrink Next Door, Pen15, Barry, Superstore and Ghosts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Stream the crazy comedy shows on OTT platforms and have a good laugh with friends and family.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia