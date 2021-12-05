'Castle Falls' cast list: Scott Adkins and Dolph Lundgren star in action-drama

The iconic action-film duo of Scott Adkins and Dolph Lundgren is back with another movie, Castle Falls.

Directed by Dolph Lundgren himself, Castle Falls revolves around a group of rival gangs who are in search of $3 million at Castle Heights Hospital, which is scheduled for demolition. But, they have only two hours to find the money in a hospital packed with dynamite. The film is produced by Dolph Lundgren, Craig Baumgarten and Andre Relis.

The ensemble of 'Castle Falls'

Here's a look at the brilliant cast that stars in the upcoming Castle Falls.

Scott Adkins as Mike Wade

Portraying the role of a blue-collared ex-fighter will be Scott Adkins. His character, Mike Wade, is the one who finds out about the hidden money while working as part of the demolition crew.

Scott Adkins is an English actor, producer, screenwriter, gymnast, and martial artist, known for his work in Undisputed II: Last Man Standing franchise, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, Ip Man 4: The Finale, The Expendables 2, The Legend of Hercules, Zero Dark Thirty, Mutant X, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Doctor Strange and John Wick: Chapter 4 amongst others.

Adkins also has experience in Ninjutsu, Taekwondo, Krav Maga, Karate, Wushu, Jiujitsu, Muay Thai, Capoeira, Tai chi and Gymnastics. At the age of 16, he was a kickboxing instructor for the Professional Karate Association and also ran classes at Fitness First at Bearwood, Smethwick once a week.

Dolph Lundgren as Richard Ericson

Starring as one of the leads is Dolph Lundgren. His character, Richard Ericson, is a prison guard who is willing to do anything to pay for his daughter’s cancer treatment,

Dolph Lundgren is a Swedish actor/filmmaker and his notable works include A View to a Kill, Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe, The Punisher, I Come in Peace, Universal Soldier film series, Command Performance, Icarus, The Expendables franchise, Creed II and Aquaman amongst several other projects.

Lundgren has worked with Los Angeles-based CAST to help end human trafficking in the United States and was a bouncer at nightclubs before he made it big. He holds a degree in chemical engineering from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology with a master's from the University of Sydney.

Lundgren also holds the rank of 4th dan black belt in Kyokushin karate and was the European champion in 1980–81.

Other cast members of Castle Falls include Dave Halls, Jim E. Chandler, Kim DeLonghi, Luke Hawx, Kevin Wayne, Billy Culbertson, Scott Hunter, Leslie Sides, Melanie Jeffcoat, Ida Lundgren, Bill Billions, Vas Sanchez, and many others.

'Castle Falls' trailer, synopsis and release date

The official trailer for Castle Falls was released in October, giving a glimpse into the thrilling plot of the film.

The trailer for Castle Falls opens with Mike Wade waking up in a car, which means he is probably living in his car. He is a construction worker and a martial arts person. The clip then jumps to Richard Ericson looking over at his sick daughter, a prison guard who finds out about the hidden money at the same time as Mike Wade does.

The clock starts ticking as Mike, Richard and a brutal gang starts looking for the money in a building that is ordered to be delmolished in 90 minutes. While the plot may look a bit cheesy, the action and martial arts will definitely deliver cool sequences.

The official synopsis for Castle Falls reads:

"After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital is packed with dynamite and ready to be demolished. However, no one knows that a gang leader, now in prison, hid $3 million in stolen cash inside the abandoned building. Now, three desperate parties want the money -- and they have exactly 90 minutes to find it and get out alive." - Rotten Tomatoes

Also Read Article Continues below

Castle Falls was released in theaters and video-on-demand (VoD) on December 3. For VoD, fans can catch the action-drama on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan