'Deadlock' cast list: Bruce Willis, Patrick Muldoon and others star in action thriller

Bruce Willis is back with another action-filled thriller with Deadlock, and he is a total baddie in it.

Directed by Jared Cohn, Deadlock revolves around an ex-military man who works at a Georgia power plant. Things go wrong when a group of rogue soldiers gain control of the plant, taking the employees hostage. Now all he can do is spring into action and prevent disaster.

Deadlock is produced by Danny Chan, Danny Roth, Gordon Bijelonic, Corey William Large, and Johnny Messner.

'Deadlock' synopsis and ensemble cast

The official trailer for Deadlock dropped earlier last month, revealing the amazing duo while also giving a bit of a glimpse into the film's plot. The film is all set to premiere on December 3 in theaters and VoD platforms.

The official synopsis for Deadlock reads:

"A wanted criminal leading a team of mercenaries on a mission of vengeance. Convinced that the government is working against them, the merciless group brutally seizes an energy plant and holds everyone inside hostage. With a nearby town on the brink of massive flooding and destruction, it’s up to one retired elite army ranger, Mack Karr, to save thousands of innocent lives before it’s too late."

Here's a look at the brilliant cast of Deadlock.

Bruce Willis as Ron Whitlock

Leading the film will be American actor Bruce Willis, best known for his work in Moonlighting, Die Hard franchise, The Last Boy Scout, Pulp Fiction, 12 Monkeys, Last Man Standing, The Fifth Element, Mercury Rising, The Sixth Sense, Hart's War, Tears of the Sun, Hostage, Over the Hedge, Surrogates, Moonrise Kingdom, and Motherless Brooklyn.

Catch Willis portraying the role of Ron Whitlock in the upcoming action thriller Deadlock.

Patrick Muldoon as Mack Karr

Patrick Muldoon is an American actor, film producer, and musician who is known for films like Rage and Honor, Starship Troopers, Wicked, Blackwoods, A Boyfriend for Christmas, Military Intelligence, Japan, Taxi Driver, The Chaos Experiment, The 7 Adventures of Sinbad, Saving Christmas, Arkansas and many others.

Muldoon will be seen portraying the role of Mack Karr in Deadlock.

Billy Jack Harlow as Decker

Billy Jack Harlow is an American actor known for Gasoline Alley and American Siege. He will be portraying the role of Decker in the upcoming action thriller Deadlock.

The cast of Deadlock also includes Matthew Marsden, Michael DeVorzon, Ava Paloma, Kelcey Rose, Chris Cleveland, Douglas S. Matthews, Kelly Lynn Reiter, Jamal Trulove, Jared Bankens, Lorenzo Antonucci, Adam Huel Potter, Francis Cronin, and Sam Jordan, amongst others.

Watch Deadlock exclusively in theaters and VoD platforms from December 3.

Edited by R. Elahi