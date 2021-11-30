'Santa Inc.' voice cast list: Seth Rogan, Sarah Silverman and others star in HBO Max's stop-motion holiday series

Christmas is incomplete without some animated content, which is why HBO Max is bringing in the perfect present with its original adult stop-motion animated series Santa Inc.

Created by Alexandra Rushfield, Santa Inc. revolves around Santa Clause and his second-in-command, a female elf who wants to become the next Santa. As vice president at the North Pole, Candy is ready to do anything to succeed the holly-jolly Santa and become the first ever female embodiment of Christmas.

The adult animated series will consist of eight episodes in total and will premiere on HBO Max starting 2 December 2021.

'Santa Inc.': Synopsis and ensemble voice cast

The official trailer for Santa Inc. was released last week and it featured a brand new version of the North Pole where Santa Claus is a powerful position passed on to a white man each generation.

But Candy Smalls, the female elf, has some other plans for Santa this Christmas. For her, replacing the iconic figure is important and she is ready to befriend him to become part of North Pole’s inner circle.

The synopsis for Santa Inc. reads:

"In this series from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, intrepid elf Candy Smalls will do anything to be named as the first female Santa – even if she has to fight like a man to get it."

Here's a look at the leading voice cast of HBO Max's Santa Inc.

Seth Rogen as Santa Claus

Always the funny guy, Seth Rogen is known for his acting, writing, filmmaking and comedic nous. His notable works include Freaks and Geeks, Undeclared, Donnie Darko, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Funny People, Steve Jobs, Preacher, Superbad, Pineapple Express, The Green Hornet, This Is the End and The Interview.

He has also lent his voice to several characters in films like Shrek the Third, Horton Hears a Who!, Kung Fu Panda film series, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Monsters vs. Aliens, Paul, Sausage Party, and the 2019 version of The Lion King.

Catch Seth as Santa Claus in HBO Max's upcoming adult stop-motion animated series Santa Inc.

Sarah Silverman as Candy Smalls

American comedian, actress, singer and writer Sarah Silverman is known for addressing social taboos and controversial topics in her comedy. She was a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, also starring and producing The Sarah Silverman Program.

Her notable work includes Who's the Caboose?, I Smile Back, School of Rock, Wreck-It Ralph, A Million Ways to Die in the West, I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Sarah will be voicing Candy Smalls, a female elf, in the upcoming adult animated series Santa Inc.

Gabourey Sidibe as Goldie

Gabourey Sidibe is an American actress who made her debut with Precious followed by notable roles in Tower Heist, White Bird in a Blizzard, Grimsby and Antebellum.

She has also appeared in series such as The Big The Big C, American Horror Story: Coven, American Horror Story: Freak Show, American Horror Story: Hotel, American Horror Story: Apocalypse and Fox musical drama series Empire.

Gabourey will be lending her voice to Goldie, a bisexual reindeer and member of the B-team, in the upcoming adult animated series Santa Inc.

Santa Inc. will star Leslie Grossman, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun and Maria Bamford. All episodes will be released at once. Intriguingly, Santa Inc. employs stop-motion animation from Stoopid Buddy Studios.

Catch Santa Inc. streaming exclusively on HBO Max from 2 December 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul