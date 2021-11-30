'Succession' Season 3 Episode 8 preview: Logan and Kendall finally come face to face in HBO Max's upcoming episode

HBO Max's financial dramedy, Succession, is aging like fine wine, especially now that it looks more like a typical Shakespeare play.

The satirical series is created by Jesse Armstrong and follows the wealthy Roy siblings as they fight for their father's empire, Waystar RoyCo, as well as affection. The current season of Succession is nearing its end and so far has only divided the family more and more after Kendall blew the whistle on the company's hidden crimes.

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 8: What to expect?

It's time for the ultimate Logan-Kendall confrontation in Succession's upcoming episode, and it is of course on the occasion of Kendall's mother's wedding.

Sometimes Succession needs a balance of power struggle and family drama, and it managed to do that in Episode 7 titled Too Much Birthday, a.k.a. Kendall's 40th birthday. An episode full of drama, infinite budget, sippy cup cocktails, and miniature Wu-Tang Clan. Roman, of course, brought in the power struggle part in that as well by using frat bro antics on Lukas Matsson, later boasting about it to his siblings and daddy dearest. But like always, Roman got played.

The upcoming episode, titled Chiantishire, will focus on Kendall, Shiv, and Roman’s mother, Lady Caroline Collingwood's wedding (not really). The title derives its name from the central area of Tuscany, where a collective of upper-class British ex-pats resettled over the decades due to Brexit. The episode will once again feature Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson because all the Roys can talk about is GoJo.

Like birthdays, weddings are always a moment for the Roy family to get together and mess things up like Kendall at Shiv's wedding. This time it looks like Roman might be the one whose fate is hanging by a thread as the GoJo deal might really go out under him, leaving him back to being the failure.

The synopsis for Succession Season 3, Episode 8 follows:

"After a tense board meeting to discuss the acquisition of Matsson’s GoJo, Roman shares his suspicions about their mother’s new beau with Shiv. As a luxe family wedding gets underway in Italy, Gerri draws a line in the sand with Roman, the Waystar team grows increasingly concerned about Matsson’s rogue tweets, and Shiv and Caroline have a heart-to-heart, of sorts."

Kendall is still pouting about his 40th birthday as Shiv and Roman only showed up to discuss business with Lukas instead of celebrating him. Since Kendall's big betrayal, he and Logan have avoided every kind of face-to-face communication, but the trailer for episode 8 shows the two possibly sitting down for a meeting. This is the second last episode of the season, so viewers should expect drama and a good cliffhanger soon.

Stream the latest episode of Succession, Too Much Birthday, on HBO Max and catch up with Chiantishire on December 6. Previous seasons of Succession are also available to watch on HBO Max.

Edited by R. Elahi