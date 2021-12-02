Alec Baldwin’s first interview after ‘Rust’ shooting: Release date, air time and more

After a very distressing and tragic event on the set of Rust, actor Alec Baldwin is all set to face the camera and sit down for an interview, Unscripted, with ABC News.

This will be the actor's first interview since he accidentally discharged a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The deadly incident spurred a judge-approved investigation into how live rounds were put instead of dummy rounds in the gun and claimed to be safe to use.

While there were no criminal charges against Alec Baldwin, the actor still went through a lot of distress after the event. Here's everything viewers need to know about Alec Baldwin's upcoming interview, Unscripted.

When is 'Alec Baldwin Unscripted' expected to release?

Alec Baldwin's Unscripted is all set to air on December 2 during prime time, exclusively on ABC and Hulu. The actor will sit down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos for a 80-minute interview that will air at 8PM (ET).

According to George Stephanopoulos:

"I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC, this was the most intense I’ve ever experienced. As you can imagine, he’s devastated but he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming."

Alec Baldwin is said to be very forthcoming and answering every question. He also mentions meeting the late cinematographer's family as well as talking about her.

Check out the trailer for 'Alec Baldwin Unscripted'

A short clip for Alec Baldwin's Unscripted was released on YouTube by ABC7, giving viewers a glimpse into the raw and emotional interview. The actor is seen addressing the tragedy that took place on set.

The actor has publicly addressed the incident twice on social media. In a statement posted on his official Twitter account after Hayla Hutchins' death, he spoke out about the shooting for the first time, stating:

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

Alec Baldwin further added:

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Watch the primetime special Alec Baldwin Unscripted, on ABC or stream it the next day on Hulu.

