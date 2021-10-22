Who was Halyna Hutchins? Alec Baldwin accidentally kills cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of Rust

On Thursday, October 21, Boss Baby star Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when he fired his prop gun on the set of Rust. The actor also ended up injuring director Joel Souza.

The accidental event transpired in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the set of Baldwin's upcoming independent feature film called Rust. Her fatal death was caused by Alec Baldwin firing a prop firearm, which was supposed to have blanks. However, it seems that shrapnel or a bullet itself hit Halyna Hutchins.

The cinematographer was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she passed away at the age of 42. Meanwhile, director Joel Souza was rushed to CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where he is currently being treated.

According to local police, authorities are investigating the "type of projectile" that killed Halyna Hutchins and wounded Joel Souza.

There has been no statement from Alec Baldwin's representatives yet.

Who was Halyna Hutchins, and what will she be known for?

The late Halyna Hutchins was a cinematographer from Los Angeles who was known for her work in Archenemy (2020), Darlin' (2019), and Blindfire (2020). Hutchins hailed from Ukraine and grew up in a Soviet military base situated in the arctic circle.

The 42-year old also worked as an investigative journalist and held a journalism degree from Kyiv National University in Ukraine. She also worked on British documentary productions in Europe early on in her career.

According to her IMDb profile, Halyna Hutchins received her first credited start in cinematography in 2012 at the age of 33, for a short film titled "Creedy and the Bee." The Ukrainian native studied cinematography and graduated from the AFI conservatory in 2015.

For her work in a 2019 short film called Treacle, she received the Best Cinematography award at the English Riviera Film Festival for her work. She was also selected as one of the eight female cinematographers for 21st Century Fox DP Lab in 2018.

Furthermore, Halyna Hutchins was featured in American Cinematographer as one of the Rising Stars of 2019.

The late 42-year old's work on Adam Egypt Mortimer's 2020 film Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello, received some praise. However, the cinematographer did not receive any accolades for it. Halyna had around 33 credits as a cinematographer, according to IMDb.

According to ICFC Film,

"(Halyna Hutchins) enjoys experimenting with lighting and impressionistic storytelling."

Halyna is the latest in a line of film industry workers who have died due to an accidental prop gun discharge. Other celebrities who have died in similar accidents include Bruce Lee's son Brandon Lee, and Jon-Erik Hexum, amongst others.

