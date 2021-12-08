'Nicole Byer: BBW' review - A way too relatable comedy special about the 'Pandemie', 'Karens' and 'white people'

Netflix gave its viewers an early Christmas present with an hour-long special of Nicole Byer: BBW.

The audacious comedian takes the stage at New York’s Gramercy Theater and discusses everything from being a vegan, looking for love and how the "pandemie" wasted her year.

Viewers will see Nicole getting candid for Nicole Byer: BBW with repeated mentions of wild 'Karens', cat funerals and attempted relations, drawing laughs and gasps galore.

The official trailer for Nicole Byer: BBW dropped last week and the comedy special premiered today on Netflix.

'Nicole Byer: BBW' review

The much-awaited comedy special with Nicole Byer dropped on Netflix and it's as good as expected. The comedian, who made people laugh with her authenticity, returned to deliver a special that was worth the hype.

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) is the comedian's first hour-long special on Netflix and it focuses massively on the year that wasted everyone's time i.e., 2020.

The '"pandemie," as Nicole likes to call it, was a definite highlight for her because all she did was attend a drive-thru funeral of her friend's cat and order a single bottle or ranch dressing.

The world came to a halt in 2020, but according to Nicole Byer: BBW, it was the most difficult time for the fathers because now there's nowhere to be absent from. She further expanded on the Black Lives Matter protests in the US and joked about how every 'white person' on her contact list texted her stating,

"If there’s anything you want to discuss, we’re here for you."

According to the comedian, this seems very irrelevant because the person is very much alive and independent. Furthermore, she joked that the only white people who didn't text her about this were the men she dated.

Nicole then sheds light on what made 2020 even more special, 'Karens'. According to Urban Dictionary, the term is used in popular culture to refer to women who always wish to speak to the manager, love insulting people of color and ruled the internet during the "pandemie."

Nicole Byer: BBW focused majorly on racial discrimination and how disgusting Pennsylvania is.

While Nicole might come off as mean, her mordaceous comedy and guile form the crux of her Netflix special, Nicole Byer: BBW. The one-hour special included anecdotes from her own life, specifically from 2020 when she dislocated her ankle and caught a nurse trying to steal her lingerie.

She also joked about how overpriced everything was during the "pandemie" and recalled her "thriller" gas station experience in White Haven.

People watching Nicole Byer: BBW can expect a whole lot of outrageous jokes and humor surrounding Nicole's personal life and perspective. She also drew a very convincing parallel between the KKK and Harry Potter, making one love her even more for her bold, fun and flamboyant attitude.

Nicole is best known for her powerful impersonations and voice modulations, so even if a joke isn't that funny, she makes sure to get a laugh out of it.

All-in-all, Nicole Byer: BBW is a definite treat for the comedian's fans. She is as bold, mean and daring as she could be, radiating crazy confidence and owning the stage like a true queen. Her great imitations are bound to leave a mark on every viewer.

Nicole Byer: BBW is now streaming on Netflix, so grab some snacks and enjoy the comedy special.

