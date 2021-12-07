'Succession' Season 3 Episode 8 review: Does Kendall take up Logan's buy-out offer in HBO Max's latest episode? (Spoilers)

The mother of the Roys is getting married, and everyone is invited - which means a whole lot of drama is coming their way with added insults in the latest episode of HBO Max's Succession.

Written by the director himself, Jesse Armstrong, episode 8 of Succession follows Caroline's wedding in Tuscany, where the Roys gather for a week of unwanted face-offs. Logan has to forcefully sit down with Kendall and deal with his sicko son Roman, while Shiv has to put up with her mother and her brutal honesty.

The popular satirical family drama, Succession, is nearing its season's end with only one episode left, time sure flies by when all the characters are constantly stabbing each other in the back. It's time to dive in and dissect the latest episode, Chiantishire, of HBO Max's Succession.

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 8: Recap

Succession's Season 3 Episode 8 is all about Caroline, Logan's ex-wife and the mother to Roy kids. It's her wedding, and the entire family has flown down to Tuscany to celebrate the occasion, however reluctantly.

The episode opens with Waystar preparing for a board meeting before which they drop the GoJo bomb on Sandi and Stewy. While Sandi feels ambushed by the news, Stewy is ready to go all in. However, things get a little awkward at the board meeting as Shiv and Kendall choose to phone in instead of being there.

Also adding drama to the scene is a glaring Logan from glass doors while the investigation is being discussed.

A Tuscany Wedding

It's time to visit Mommy and her new husband in this episode of Succession, and Roman, being Roman, is constantly bragging about his involvement in the GoJo deal to Shiv and Tom on their flight to Italy.

On the other hand, he is jealous that Gerri is bringing a date to the wedding and tells him to stop sending her explicit pictures. King Kendall makes his arrival in a fresh buzz cut and bristles when asked to skip the events Logan was attending.

As for the other kid, Connor, he is concerned about a journalist who is dinging into Willa's past.

The Curse of the Roys

Roman is not a big fan of his soon-to-be stepfather and dismisses him as "another in the line of post-Dad posh English phonies" while also urging his mother to get a pre-nup signed.

As for Greg, he's getting comfortable with Comfry, but when Shiv and Tom push him to use her as a "date ladder," he sets his eyes on an Italian princess.

A shocker comes Kendall's way as he has now been asked to do an interview with a podcast investigating "the curse of the Roys," which also includes the 'mysterious' death at Shiv's wedding. (Succession fans could see this one coming)

Panic is in the air in this episode of Succession when Matsson tweets out a cryptic yet silly message about "feeling lucky" with a string of emojis - a gaming controller, an eggplant and crossed fingers.

But Roman, who is 'handling' the deal, assures everyone that he can handle it - only to be reminded by Shiv that if the deal falls through, they'll become "Pan American Waystar Blockbuster Video Dial-Up Corporation."

Meanwhile, sweet old Connor seems to have a marriage on his mind as he gets down on one knee and asks Willa to marry him.

Kenny and Logan come face to face

In this episode of Succession, pushy Kendall decides to march up to Logan and demands a one-on-one meeting at dinner, to which Logan replies, through Roman, that "we'll get back to him."

Shiv spends some quality time with her mother, only to hear her confess, "I probably should’ve never had children"; sweetness does run in the family of Roys.

As for Roman, he is on a jet to meet Matsson in person as Kendall and Logan sit down for a meal.

Logan is, of course, highly suspicious to the point where he even asks Kendall's son Iverson to take a bit of his dinner first to make sure it isn't poisoned.

Kendall then tells Logan that he wants to take the $2 billion payout, but it's not that easy when you're dealing with Logan Roy. He then reminds Kendall about the dead caterer, referring to 'I always clean up after you' before walking out.

It's hard to wonder if he is still in the line of Succession.

Is GoJo playing games?

Shiv and Tom finally seem to be on good terms after a passionate night, and they both finally agree on having a baby in this episode of Succession.

Meanwhile, Roman meets up with Matsson at a stunning lakeside villa to discuss his concerns about Matsson's tweets and the soaring GoJo stock price. Matsson, being Matsson, shrugs all of it off and says that he's still in with the deal but is now rethinking the terms as more of an equal partner.

Now, Roman gets to break the bad news to Daddy and somehow Logan is open to it, to which Roman adds:

"Let him have the logo. We take the wheel."

Logan is convinced, which gets Roman a "well done" text from Gerri and he naturally replies to it with an explicit picture... only he accidentally sends it to Logan. (Also questioning if Roman is in our out of the Succession race after this.)

Raising a sicko

A furious Logan then storms out of the room, appalled by Roman's text and, of course, this is Shiv's moment to shine. She tells Logan that Roman has been "weird about Gerri" for a while now, after which he sends her away and yells out for Roman.

Logan aggressively slides his phone to Roman, asking him if he's a sicko. Roman tries to normalize it by saying it's what everyone does these days when they are happy. This gets Logan even more angry, which makes him question whether he needs to fire Gerri because whatever this is:

"It's disgusting as she is a million years old."

Meanwhile, Shiv pulls Gerri aside and asks if she's doing okay and can report to HR, to which Gerri insists:

"It’s not a big deal… I can cope."

Shiv is, of course, trying to game this in her favor.

Back in the sunny Italian countryside, Kendall is lying on a pool float, clutching onto a beer while his kids wander off. The episode of Succession ends with him dropping the empty beer bottle into the pool and him possibly trying to drown himself.

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 8: Review

This episode of Succession has to be the funniest of all in the show's history, and all the credits go to Roman for being Roman. Kieran Culkin is known for his fabulous expressions, and he delivered them rightly in the episode - especially when his role accidentally sends an explicit picture to his dad.

What makes this episode of Succession even funnier is that he tried to call it a normal thing, to which Logan replied that his company probably invented that. The fear in Roman's eyes as soon as realization hits him is just amazing and a very nice way to blow off the steam from the past events in the episode. It's like self-sabotage 2.0 for Roman.

A chaotic day indeed

There were some comparatively sweet moments in Chiantishire, like Shiv and Tom agreeing to try for a baby, Shiv spending time with her mother until she said she should've never had kids, and Greg trying to be a flirt.

But the highlights of this episode of Succession, besides Roman's mess, were definitely Kendall's grand entrance in a fresh new cut, Roman and Matsson's meeting, Kendall and Logan's dinner and of course, Kendall trying to kill himself by drowning - the status of which is still unclear.

Not a Mommy's Girl

Directed by Mark Mylod, Chiantishire is yet another typical Succession episode where all the Roys are thrown together in the same location only for them to insult one another. It also shows the lack of presence by Caroline in her kids' lives, and while Logan might be someone who inflicts a whole lot of psychological abuse on his children, he is at least a constant presence in their lives.

Not to forget her confession to Shiv about having kids, which even by Succession's standard was the most brutal thing to say. Well, maybe negligence and power struggle does run in the family on both sides.

The season finale of Succession, All the Bells Say, premiering on December 13, will finally have Shiv and Roman teaming up to manage a potential fallout with the GoJo deal while also giving Connor a reality check about his position in the family. Hopefully, the mystery behind Kendall's attempt to drown will also be solved.

For now, Succession fans can stream the latest episode, Chiantishire, on HBO Max.

